Eskom forges ahead in bid to end load shedding for good

Eskom said the national grid remains stable and reliable.

Eskom says the resilience of its generation fleet continues to improve, with unplanned losses due to breakdowns now at 8 948MW, well below the 10 000MW threshold as it continues its bid to end load shedding once and for all.

The utility stated that this highlights the structural progress in plant performance resulting from the ongoing implementation of the Generation Recovery Plan.

Ending load shedding

“This milestone builds on the momentum of Financial Year (FY) 2025, which recorded 352 load-shedding-free days, and reflects a significant improvement from the 36 days achieved in FY2024,” Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.

“As the winter season concludes, the national grid remains stable and reliable, reinforcing Eskom’s commitment to ending load shedding.

Strengthening the grid

Mokwena said South Africa has not experienced load shedding since 15 May 2025, with only 26 hours recorded between 1 April and 28 August 2025.

“To further strengthen grid stability, Eskom is planning to return a total of 4 830MW of generation capacity to service ahead of the evening peak on Monday, 01 September 2025, and throughout the coming week.”

Eskom supplier sentenced

Meanwhile, Eskom has welcomed the sentencing of one of its suppliers who defrauded the utility of almost R3 million by inflating invoices for containers.

The ruling in the Tutuka Power Station fraud and corruption case was handed down in the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court last week.

According to Eskom, the sentencing relates to a 2020 case in which Eskom investigations uncovered a syndicate that was paid to deliver three containers to Tutuka Power Station.

“Only one container was delivered, and it failed to meet Eskom’s specifications. Although each container was valued at R60,000, the invoiced amount was grossly inflated. Through the use of overpriced invoices, the scheme defrauded Eskom of R2 595 000,” Mokwena said.

Jail

The director and majority shareholder of one of the companies, Phindile Kubheka, was sentenced to twelve years in jail for fraud, with the sentence suspended for five years under strict conditions.

Kubheka was also sentenced to four years in jail for money laundering, suspended for five years and ordered to repay Eskom R2 595 000.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

