Eskom cuts power in Diepsloot after disconnecting 35 illegal transformers

Residents said they only connected to illegal transformers because of Eskom's poor service delivery in the area.

Eskom removed 35 illegally connected transformers in Diepsloot, Extension 6, in Gauteng on Tuesday.

This was part of the utility’s mission to alleviate illegal connections which have caused it financial losses and a heavy burden on the electricity grid.

“In the 2022/23 financial year, Eskom experienced non-technical losses of around R5 billion due

to illegal connections, meter bypasses, and other electricity-related criminal activities within its

supply area,” the utility said in a statement.

According to Eskom, the illegal connections have a bad effect on its financial health and they hinder its ability to supply consistent electricity to honest consumers.

“Illegally connected transformers not only destabilise the network, causing frequent supply

interruptions, extended outages and substandard service for paying customers but also pose

significant safety risks to Eskom technicians working on the system,” said Eskom’s Group Executive for Distribution Monde Bala.

Eskom employees accused of selling illegal transformers

Bala emphasised Eskom’s commitment to maintaining “a clear stance of zero tolerance towards crime and corruption”.

He added that the utility is currently probing the allegations against Eskom’s employees and their involvement in the sale of illegal transformers.

These allegations were made by community leaders.

“We will update community leaders on the outcomes of these investigations once they are concluded.”

During its disconnecting mission, the utility collaborated with multiple law enforcement agencies including the South African Police Service (SAPS), Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), Red Ants, Eskom Protective Services, and private security companies.

Residents shift blame to Eskom

According to reports, residents in Diepsloot not only had illegally connected transformers, but they allegedly also bought their electricity from unregistered vendors.

In their defence, the residents said that they only connected to illegal transformers because of Eskom’s poor service delivery in the area.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday, the area’s councillor lauded Eskom’s decision to disconnect illegally connected households.

However, he said the residents had to take matters into their own hands following lengthy procedures from Eskom.

“These illegal transformers that are all over around Diepsloot are brought as a result of Eskom’s delay in response to lack of electricity in our community,” he said.

The councillor added that Diepsloot excessive crime rate, especially in the dark, is what pushed the residents to buy their own transformers from private companies.