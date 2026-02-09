Eskom load reduction: These Gauteng areas should brace for power outages this week

Eskom's schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

Many Eskom-supplied areas across Gauteng should brace for the utility’s scheduled load reduction which will trigger timed power outages this week.

The timing and length of the outages are different and vary from area to area, based on Eskom’s official load reduction timetable.

Households and businesses are encouraged to make the necessary arrangements, as some areas may experience outages of up to four hours, while others may experience interruptions of up to five hours.

Load reduction in affected areas

Eskom’s schedule shows that various regions across Gauteng will be subjected to power cuts during peak electricity demand hours.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Protea North, Nooitgedacht, Mapetla, Protea South, Ivory Park extensions, Rabie Ridge, Duduza, and Nhlapo.

Other affected regions include Rietvallei Outlying, Dobsonville extensions, Emdeni, Jabulani, Zola, and Katelhong.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10pm will impact regions including Mokoena, Zuma, Kudube, Klipsruit, Diepsloot, Magagula Heights, and surrounding areas.

Additional affected zones include Orange Farm extensions, Meadowlands zones, Evarton, Tsakane, Rethabiseng, Sebokeng, and Khutsong.

The following areas will also be affected under this week’s load reduction programme:

Havanna,

Cuba,

Jetta,

Graceland,

Odinburg Gardens,

Chiawelo,

Vereeniging Sharpeville,

Mavimbela,

Jabavu,

Hillsview-East, and

Cosmo City.

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

