These are the Cape Town areas that will be affected by load reduction this week

Eskom areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

Many areas across Cape Town will experience Eskom’s scheduled load reduction, which will trigger timed power outages this week.

Residents in the affected regions should prepare for scheduled daily outages from Tuesday, 10 February to Sunday, 15 February. Each designated area will be impacted twice daily, according to the schedule.

While load shedding remains suspended, Eskom says these targeted power cuts remain necessary to ease pressure on the electricity network.

Areas affected

Eskom’s load reduction schedule will affect two blocks this week. Specifically, Block A and Block B.

Block A:

Philippi East

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Mfuleni

Block B:

Philippi

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Eersterivier

Mfuleni

Highgate (Silversands)

Part of Airport Industrial

Khaya

Mandela Park (Khayelitsha)

Load shedding and load reduction difference

Eskom has reiterated that load reduction is different from load shedding.

The utility said it uses load reduction to prevent overloading the electricity network in specific high-risk areas.

“Illegal connections and electricity theft burden transformer load,” the utility explained.

According to the utility, ongoing strain on transformers and mini-substations, which is largely caused by illegal connections and electricity theft, has necessitated load reduction to prevent infrastructure damage.

Scheduled power interruptions will continue throughout the week and coincide with peak electricity demand periods in the early morning and evening.

“Eskom implements load reduction from 5am to 9am and from 5pm to 10pm,” the utility confirmed.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead by charging electronic devices in advance and adjusting meal preparations to accommodate the outage schedule.

These planned interruptions are intended to ease pressure on the local distribution network during periods of high usage.

