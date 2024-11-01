Eviction of Castle of Good Hope’s illegal dwellers ‘underway’

An eviction order to clear the area outside the Castle was granted in September with illegal dwellers given until 17 October to leave.

The informal dwellers outside the Castle of Good Hope are reportedly being removed by City of Cape Town officials.

An eviction order was granted against the protestors last month, who were given until 17 October to vacate the area

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis celebrated the granting of the eviction order on 19 September, thanking Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson for his role in securing the order.

Reports and videos online appear to confirm the eviction, with 702 adding the dwellers had set their own shacks alight in protest.

We are outside The Castle of Good Hope where a group of homeless people who’ve been living here since 2020 are being evicted. Those being evicted this morning were ordered to move by the 17th of October by the Western Cape High Court.The cause of this fire is unclear. KYM pic.twitter.com/iCUtg4qIDe Read more Another setback in crime-ridden Donovan McDonald old age home eviction bid November 1, 2024

The Sheriff of the court has just arrived under heavy police guard. Those living at the Castle of Good Hope have been given 15 minutes to voluntarily vacate the area before force is used. #CTevictions pic.twitter.com/4OmRpnjQ4l November 1, 2024

The City of Cape Town have yet to confirm the evictions this morning, but staff at a hotel a few blocks from the area confirmed to The Citizen that sections of Newmarket Street outside the Castle had been closed.

As per the city’s instruction, the informal dwellers will be moved to a transitional space at a municipal shelter.