Eviction of Castle of Good Hope’s illegal dwellers ‘underway’
An eviction order to clear the area outside the Castle was granted in September with illegal dwellers given until 17 October to leave.
Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: X / @RothSafaris
The informal dwellers outside the Castle of Good Hope are reportedly being removed by City of Cape Town officials.
An eviction order was granted against the protestors last month, who were given until 17 October to vacate the area
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis celebrated the granting of the eviction order on 19 September, thanking Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson for his role in securing the order.
Reports and videos online appear to confirm the eviction, with 702 adding the dwellers had set their own shacks alight in protest.
The City of Cape Town have yet to confirm the evictions this morning, but staff at a hotel a few blocks from the area confirmed to The Citizen that sections of Newmarket Street outside the Castle had been closed.
As per the city’s instruction, the informal dwellers will be moved to a transitional space at a municipal shelter.
- This is a developing story. Hit refresh for the latest version
