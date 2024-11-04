Wallacedene tragedy: Police suspect vigilantism in triple murder case

The bodies of the victims were discovered at a dam on a farm.

Police are investigating the deaths of three men found near a dam in the Western Cape.

The bodies were found in Wallacedene on Monday morning.

‘Possible vigilantism’

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said indications point to “possible vigilantism.”

“Saps detectives are pursuing leads to determine what transpired in Wallacedene that led to the death of three unknown adult men and are seeking the assistance of the public to come forward with information.

“The bodies of the victims were discovered this morning at around 08:30 at a dam on a farm in Botfontein Road, with fatal injuries reminiscent of an act of vigilantism,” Traut said.

Traut has urged people who can shed light on the matter to kindly contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the mobile application My SAPS anonymously.

ALSO READ: Traffic officer shot dead on N2 in KZN

Lifman murder

Meanwhile, police have reportedly detained two men in connection with the killing of underworld boss Mike Lifman.

The 57-year-old Lifman was shot at the Garden Route Mall on Sunday.

According to media reports, two suspects were tracked to a location near Uniondale outside Knysna several hours after the incident.

The pair were allegedly driving a white VW polo described by witnesses as being the getaway car of the gunmen.

Arrests

Traut told The Citizen he was not in a position to confirm any details but that police would be compiling a statement in due course.

“The circumstances of the incident are now the subject of a police investigation, and more information cannot be disclosed at this stage. The identity of the victim is yet to be released by police,” he concluded.

Lifman was due in court in Cape Town on Monday for the resumption of the Brian Wainstein murder trial, which has since been postponed until next week.

He has been linked to an intricate organised crime network and has previously been arrested on charges of extortion, fraud and money laundering, among others.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale

ALSO READ: Mark Lifman: Two men reportedly in custody in connection with George shooting