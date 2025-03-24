‘Every SA language should be protected’ – Marc Lottering on Afrikaans’ 100th anniversary

Lottering is part of the inaugural Kultura Festival which celebrates Afrikaans’ centenary as an official language.

Comedian Marc Lottering said it is important for all South African languages to be celebrated as Afrikaans’ 100th anniversary is commemorated. Picture: Supplied

Comedian Marc Lottering said it was important for all South African languages to be celebrated as Afrikaans’ 100th anniversary as an official language is commemorated this year.

“Every South African language should be protected and celebrated. No one should forget their heritage,” Lottering told The Citizen.

The seasoned comic was named as one of the acts for the inaugural Kultura Festival which celebrates Afrikaans’ centenary as an official language.

Curro Durbanville High School will host of the Kultura Festival from 20 to 27 June.

“There is nothing that brings a community as close as culture, music and language. These things directly speak to the heart,” said Head of the Curro Durbanville High School, Isa Swanepoel.

100 years of Afrikaans

When the Union of South Africa was formed in 1910, it consisted of the Transvaal, the Orange Free State, Natal and the Cape Province. Dutch and English were the two official languages.

There were attempts to gradually replace Dutch with Afrikaans. On 23 April 1914, a member of the Cape Provincial Council, C.J. Langenhoven, proposed that Afrikaans should replace Dutch as the medium of instruction in all primary schools up to standard five.

But Afrikaans only became one of South Africa’s official languages on 8 May 1925, with the passage of the Official Languages of the Union Act, which replaced Dutch with Afrikaans.

“My home language is English. But being born and bred on the Cape flats, I have a perfect grasp of the Afrikaans language and I most definitely can put you in your place in Afrikaans,” said Lottering.

The Kultura Festival

Other acts at the fesstival will include Sandra Prinsloo, who will be seen in the multi-award-winning war drama Kamphoer, Marion Holm, who stars in Marion Monroe, and comedian Barry Hilton.

The Cape Town Junior Philharmonic Orchestra will perform with Zanne Stapelberg and rapper Early B will also have a set with DJ Justin Vega.

“Looking forward to taking my show to the Kultura fees. I have been performing in Durbanville for many years. I have many loyal fans from Durbanville. Always a great audience,” said Lottering.

