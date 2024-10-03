F1 comes to Sandton, avoid these roads during the ‘mini GP’

Formula One racing legend, David Coulthard and the Oracle Red Bull Racing team prepare to race through the streets of Sandton.

As British Formula One racing legend, David Coulthard and the Oracle Red Bull Racing team prepare to race through the streets of Sandton, motorists have been advised to be aware of significant traffic disruptions in the Sandton City area.

The event which showcases unparalleled performance of Formula 1 cars will take place on Sunday with the main event commencing at 10am and the show run concluding at approximately 5:30pm.

Due to the build-up of the event, this has necessitated significant traffic management and road closures from Thursday in the Sandton area.

Roads affected

The track will be on Katherine Street between Rivonia Road and West Street.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said various road closures have been implemented on Katherine Street and surrounding areas to ensure the safety of attendees and to facilitate a seamless flow of the event.

“The primary closures are on Katherine Street between Rivonia Road and West Street, with affected intersections including:

Katherine Street between Pybus Road and 5th Street

Katherine Street between 5th Street and West Street

Johan Street at Katherine Street

Full closures on the day of the event will also be present at various intersections, including Grayston Drive and Katherine Street, as well as Rivonia Road between Pretoria Avenue and Katherine Street,” Fihla said.

Alternative routes

Fihla said alternative routes to avoid Katherine Street include Grayston Drive, Linden Street and Wierda Road.

“Parking for patrons will be available at Sandton City parking, with designated access for employees of nearby businesses. Additionally, e-hailing services will have designated drop-off and pick-up points at Alice Lane behind the Sandton Convention Centre.

“JMPD has deployed officers to regulate traffic flow and ensure public safety throughout the event period. We kindly request motorists to follow all road signs and adhere to the directives of JMPD officers to avoid delays,” Fihla said

The JMPD said it prioritises the safety of all road users and urged the community to plan their travel routes accordingly.

Residents and businesses located within the closure zones are encouraged to prepare for potential disruptions and, where possible, utilize alternative routes during the event.

