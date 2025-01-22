South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Avatar photo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

22 Jan 2025

10:26 am

Fake water meter testers on the prowl: How to check before you let them in

'We urge residents not to provide any personal information or financial resources to unauthorised individuals.'

Fake water meter auditors identity card

Image used for illustration. Picture: iStock

Johannesburg Water (JW) issued a warning to Ward 73 residents on Tuesday about unauthorised individuals posing as meter auditors contracted by the City of Johannesburg.

Residents in the area have been targeted in recent weeks by alleged scammers pretending to be “meter auditors”.

“Johannesburg Water would like to inform residents, particularly those in ward 73 that Mr Mischa John from Omnitell Tech, is not a JW contractor,” the entity said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Joburg’s water crisis: What to expect in 2025

Paper fake identity cards

The affected Ward 73 areas include Norwood, Oaklands, Orchards, Killarney, Lower Houghton, Upper Houghton, Orange Grove, Fellside, Victoria Ext 2, Fairwood, Mountain View, Bellevue, and parts of Parktown.

Reports indicate that when asked for identification, these individuals displayed paper cards in lanyards.

However, suspicions arose over the legitimacy of the cards.

Following incidents reported over the weekend, a councillor from the area revealed that a Citizens Relations Urban Manager from the City confirmed that official city-associated staff use hard cards rather than paper ones.

This further deepened concerns that the displayed cards were counterfeit.

ALSO READ: Rand Water announces two-day water disruptions – Here are areas to be affected

Residents to remain vigilant

Johannesburg Water has urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid sharing personal information with suspicious individuals.

“We urge residents not to provide any personal information or financial resources to unauthorised individuals,” it said.

Furthermore, residents are encouraged to visit the official Johannesburg Water website to verify the legitimacy of meter readers, which provides information on new contracts and authorised meter readers.

Residents are advised to carefully check contractors’ credentials before granting them access to their properties and to report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

NOW READ: These 50 areas in Johannesburg will have little to no water on Monday

Read more on these topics

fraud Joburg/Johannesburg Water Johannesburg scams

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Bar of South Africa refers sexual abuse allegations against advocate Jeremy Gauntlett for investigation
Education Over 30 000 late school applicants placed by GDE, more still pending
Politics ANC regains momentum in key by-election victories
Crime Murder witness shot dead outside Lenasia Magistrate’s Court
South Africa Road to recovery: Here’s what level the Vaal Dam is currently at

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES