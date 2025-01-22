Water outage: These areas will be without water this weekend

Johannesburg Water warned that some systems may require 3–5 days to fully recover after the maintenance is completed.

Gauteng residents will be without water this weekend as Rand Water scheduled a crucial planned maintenance to repair its O2 pipeline.

The two-day maintenance will affect the water supply to the cities of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg, including the Madibeng Local Municipality.

The Rand Water project will commence from 06:00 on 25 January to 06:00 on 26 January 2025.

Joburg areas affected

Midrand systems:

Sandton systems:

South Hills:

Alexandra Park Reservoir:

Tshwane areas affected

Pretoria West:

East of Pretoria:

Pretoria North:

Centurion:

Garankuwa systems:

3–5 days for systems to fully recover

“Normal water pumping capacity from the Palmiet Booster Pumping Station into the O2 Pipeline will be reduced by 400 megalitres per day for the duration of the maintenance period,” the utility said.

The reduction of water supply into the O2 Pipeline has the potential to hurt several Rand Water reservoirs. This situation will lead to lower water pressure or, in some cases, no water supply for the duration of the work.

To mitigate the impact, it plans to boost reservoir levels where possible before and during the maintenance period.

