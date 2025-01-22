Water outage: These areas will be without water this weekend
Johannesburg Water warned that some systems may require 3–5 days to fully recover after the maintenance is completed.
Gauteng residents will be without water this weekend as Rand Water scheduled a crucial planned maintenance to repair its O2 pipeline.
The two-day maintenance will affect the water supply to the cities of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg, including the Madibeng Local Municipality.
The Rand Water project will commence from 06:00 on 25 January to 06:00 on 26 January 2025.
Joburg areas affected
Midrand systems:
- Rabie Ridge Reservoir
- Grand Central Tower
- Grand Central Reservoir
- President Park Tower & Reservoir
- Erand Reservoir & Tower
- Country View Reservoir
Sandton systems:
- Bryanston Reservoir
- Illovo Tower
- Illovo Reservoir
- Marlboro Reservoir
- Marlboro direct feed
- Linbro Park Reservoir
- Linbro Park direct feed
- Rand Water Direct Feed (Greenstone Hills Exts & Long Meadow)
- Modderhill Reservoir
- Randjieslaagte Reservoir
- Morningside Reservoir
- Bryanston Tower
South Hills:
Alexandra Park Reservoir:
Tshwane areas affected
Pretoria West:
East of Pretoria:
Pretoria North:
- Kruisfontein reservoir
- Mabopane reservoir
- Magaliesburg reservoir
- Soshanguve DD & L reservoirs
- Winterveld reservoir
- Akasia reservoir
Centurion:
- Bakenkop reservoir
- Brakfontein reservoir
- Clifton reservoir
- Louwlardia reservoir
- Mnandi reservoir
- Raslouw reservoir
- Rooishuiskraal reservoir
- Sunderland ridge reservoir
- The Reeds reservoir
- Valhalla reservoir
- Kosmosdal connection
- Heuweloord reservoir
Garankuwa systems:
3–5 days for systems to fully recover
“Normal water pumping capacity from the Palmiet Booster Pumping Station into the O2 Pipeline will be reduced by 400 megalitres per day for the duration of the maintenance period,” the utility said.
The reduction of water supply into the O2 Pipeline has the potential to hurt several Rand Water reservoirs. This situation will lead to lower water pressure or, in some cases, no water supply for the duration of the work.
Johannesburg Water warned that some systems may require 3–5 days to fully recover after the maintenance is completed.
To mitigate the impact, it plans to boost reservoir levels where possible before and during the maintenance period.
