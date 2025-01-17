South Africa

By Enkosi Selane

17 Jan 2025

03:46 pm

These 50 areas in Johannesburg will have little to no water on Monday

According to Joburg Water, all streets within these areas will be affected by the water outage.

Picture: iStock

Johannesburg residents across 50 suburbs will experience a complete water shutdown on Monday as Johannesburg Water conducts critical infrastructure maintenance at the Hector Norris Pump Station.

Joburg Water announced that the planned disruption will take place from 9am to 7pm.

The outage affects major areas including Johannesburg CBD, Houghton, Hyde Park, and Saxonwold.

The maintenance involves a dummy run to verify isolation capabilities at the pump station, which is necessary for the installation of new isolation valves.

This widespread outage will impact all streets in the affected areas, stretching from Newtown and Fordsburg in the west to Linksfield and Glenhazel in the east, and from Parktown in the north to Rosettenville and La Rochelle in the south.

Industrial areas, including Crown Industrial and numerous residential suburbs, will also be affected.

Joburg Water alternative water supply arrangements

The utility announced that all affected areas will have no water during the hours of maintenance.

To reduce the impact on residents and businesses, Johannesburg Water has promised to deploy water tankers as needed throughout the affected areas.

This temporary measure aims to ensure basic water access during the maintenance period.

Long-term maintenance benefits

While the shutdown poses immediate challenges for residents, Johannesburg Water insists that the maintenance work is crucial for improving service delivery to customers.

The installation of new isolation valves is part of the utility’s ongoing infrastructure upgrade program.

Areas affected by Joburg Water maintenance

The extensive list of affected areas includes predominantly established suburbs such as Illovo, Killarney, Craighall, Observatory, Bruma, Cyrildene, and Bezuidenhout Valley.

The outage will also impact business districts including Mayfair, Fordsburg, and parts of the Johannesburg CBD.

Full list of affected areas:

  • Abbotsford
  • Betrams
  • Bezuidenhout Valley
  • Bruma
  • Cheltondale
  • Craighall
  • Crown (Industrial)
  • Cyrildene
  • De Wetshof
  • Doorfontein
  • Dunhill
  • Fairmount
  • Fordsburg
  • Forest Hill
  • Glenhazel
  • Glensan
  • Highlands North
  • Houghton
  • Hursthill
  • Hyde Park
  • Illovo
  • Jeppestown
  • Johannesburg CBD
  • Judith’s Paarl
  • Kenilworth
  • Killarney
  • La Rochelle
  • Linksfield
  • Lorentzville
  • Mayfair
  • Melrose
  • Newtown
  • Oaklands
  • Observatory
  • Parktown
  • Parkview
  • Percelia Estate
  • Rosettenville
  • Rouxille
  • Rouxville
  • Sandringham
  • Saxonwold
  • Selby
  • Talboton
  • Towerby
  • Troyville
  • Turf Club
  • Turfontein
  • Victoria
  • Waverley

According to Joburg Water, all streets within these areas will be affected by the water outage.

Residents and businesses in these areas are advised to prepare for the scheduled disruption by storing water for essential use during the maintenance period.

Rand Water two-day maintenance

The Joburg Water maintenance will be followed by a Rand Water two-day maintenance operation that will impact several key areas including Sandton, Midrand and central regions in Johannesburg.

The maintenance on the Palmiet System is scheduled for Friday and Saturday next week.

First announced on 7 January, the maintenance involves repairing a leak in the pipeline, necessitating a complete isolation of the water supply.

“Rand Water maintenance, planned for 25-26 January 2025, will affect the Palmiet Pump Station,” states the official notice.

