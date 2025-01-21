National deputy prosecutions boss Rodney de Kock dies

Deputy National Director Of Public Prosecutions Rodney de Kock has died after a battle with cancer.

De Kock’s family said he succumbed to the cancer at Mediclinic Morningside in Johannesburg on Monday evening surrounded by family and friends.

“It is with great sadness, that the De Kock family announces the passing of Advocate Rodney de Kock, a seasoned advocate and officer of the court, who, at the time of his departure, was the Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).”

De Kock was diagnosed with a particularly aggressive form of brain cancer in early December last year, resulting in a rapid decline in his health condition.

