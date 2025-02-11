Families await new eviction proceedings in Pretoria

The department of water and sanitation’s eviction case for Hartbeespoort and Brits families is now set to be heard in Pretoria.

Just when they thought they had a reprieve after the department of water and sanitation (DWS) withdrew its eviction application in the North West High Court in Mahikeng, the occupants of state housing and hostels in Hartbeespoort and Brits have some bad news awaiting them.

The department is not withdrawing the matter permanently but will, instead, take it to the High Court in Pretoria.

The 90 households hoped the initial withdrawal of the case meant they would not have to vacate the dwellings they inherited from their parents, who were former DWS employees, some of whom had died and some retired.

The department had earlier applied to the high court for an order to evict the occupants – families of former DWS workers and their grandchildren.

The department said they occupied the dwellings illegally as they were not employees.

In a statement, DWS confirmed it had withdrawn its application in Mahikeng for an order to evict illegal occupants of 18 dwellings of its Hartbeespoort area office village due to lack of jurisdiction.

DWS spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said the eviction application had now been sent to the High Court in Pretoria.

“The matter is awaiting a return of service from the office of the sheriff as all occupiers had to be re-served given the jurisdictional requirements of the court.

“Once we receive a return of service from the sheriff, we will have the matter set down in the High Court in Pretoria,” Mavasa said.