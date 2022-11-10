13-year-old, Ethan Sass, who was hit by speeding taxi in the Rea Vaya lane dies in ICU

Narissa Subramoney

13-Year-old Ethan Tyrone Sass, who was hit by a taxi speeding in the Rea Vaya bus lane on 20 October has finally succumb to his injuries.

Sass’s father, Fabian Sass, confirmed to The Citizen that his son died on Wednesday night.

Speeding taxi driver

The accident happened last month, when Sass was crossing Fuel Road in Coronationville after collecting water from the water truck. While walking across the road, a taxi speeding in the Rea Vaya lane hit him.

The reckless driver attempted to speed off but was stopped by community members.

Fabian Sass, the father of the boy, heard the commotion and ran to the scene where he was met by the horrid sight of his son lying on the road with blood oozing out of his face.

“I saw my son laying there, blood coming out of his eyes, nose, mouth and ears. I immediately rushed and got my car, I went back and put a neck brace on him. As soon as I put it on, I had to make a decision as a father because I could see that he was not breathing properly,” said Sass at the time.

Sass’s extensive injuries

The teen was rushed to the Helen Joseph Hospital and later transferred to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit.

His lungs had collapsed, his facial bones were fractured and he suffered a massive brain injury.

Driving with expired licence disc

The taxi driver was found to be driving with an expired licence disc. He was taken to the Sophiatown Police Station by two community members. The police, however, let him go.

*This is a developing story, more to follow.

