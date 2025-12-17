Festive crime crackdown sees arrests, fugitive nabbed and illegal businesses shut in Tshwane

Tshwane regional police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said Rietgat police started the week with the arrest of a wanted suspect on Monday in Soshanguve.

Various arrests were made, illegal establishments were shut and a fugitive was nabbed in a festive crime crackdown in the capital city over the weekend.

Tshwane regional police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said Rietgat police started the week with the arrest of a wanted suspect on Monday in Soshanguve.

Van Dyk said police were conducting a fugitive tracing and tracking operation when they received a tip off on the whereabouts of an armed robbery suspect. “A takedown operation was planned and executed.

On arrival at a residence in block NN, phase 2, Soshanguve, the suspect was located inside and arrested,” he added. Van Dyk said a subsequent search of the premises led to the recovery of a firearm.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish whether the suspect may be linked to other criminal activities.

“The recovered firearm will be subjected to ballistic analysis to determine if it was used in the commission of other crimes,” he added.

Non-compliant businesses shut in Mamelodi

On Monday evening, Tshwane MMC for health, Tshegofatso Mashabela and MMC for agriculture and environmental management, Obakeng Ramabodu, closed several non-compliant businesses in Mamelodi.

Spanata Lifestyle, Bakone Liquor and Restaurant and Uncle B’s Tavern were shut for posing risks to public health and safety.

Mashabela said the operation targeted establishments operating in violation of health and safety regulations, trading standards and waste management bylaws, among others.

“These closures send a clear and uncompromising message that non-compliance will not be tolerated in the city,” she added.

Mashabela said they were pleased the police had joined forces with the city in Mamelodi, one of the most challenging areas known for high crime rates and serious safety concerns.

Dozens arrested during festive season operations

Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba said they had made 88 arrests in festive season operations.

Mahamba said 55 drivers were caught under the influence and 33 pedestrians were nabbed on highways by police in Centurion, Cullinan and Mamelodi.

