Court to rule on Tshwane volunteer firefighters case

Judgment in the case between the City of Tshwane and Sinoville Firefighting Association (SBBV) was postponed until next week after the city accused the volunteer firefighting service of operating illegally.

Tshwane also accused it of interfering with the city’s command and control structures during emergency incidents, compromising incident scene management and operating without public accountability.

AfriForum disaster management specialist Tarien Cooks said AfriForum supported SBBV in the case in the High Court in Pretoria before Judge J Davis, who said last week that the matter is of great importance, which was why judgment was reserved.

“When the state fails to fulfil its basic responsibilities, communities rise to help themselves. Private and civil firefighting services save lives. They are not a threat to Tshwane, they are a necessity,” Davis said.

‘Embrace capacity, don’t reject it’

Cooks said the city maintains that private firefighting services were illegal, while AfriForum, which supports the SBBV, asserts that no law prohibits the existence or functioning of private firefighting services.

AfriForum says it is irresponsible to try to silence organisations that assist in emergencies, while municipal capacity continues to deteriorate year after year.

“The Tshwane metro has been struggling financially for a long time and should rather embrace this additional capacity in the interest of residents, than reject it,” she added.

Volunteers defend their role amid service gaps

Founding member of SBBV JP Botha said SBBV came into existence because the city’s fire department was not always able to deliver the service expected of it.

“The organisation has successfully handled numerous incidents and fills a critical gap in the north of Pretoria. What makes the SBBV remarkable is that it consists entirely of volunteers – men and women who are trained as firefighters and who offer their time and expertise,” Botha said.

