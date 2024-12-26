Fire guts 28 shacks as ‘intoxicated’ resident falls asleep while cooking

The resident allegedly responsible for the shack fire is believed to have fallen asleep while cooking intoxicated.

The Department of Human Settlements (DHS) is rushing to identify residents of Masinenge Informal Settlement after a fire torched a host of shacks in the area.

No fatalities were reported by the provincial government, which is working to identify everyone affected, as many residents of the shacks are believed to be away.

Officials are on the ground providing blankets, food, necessities and temporary shelter to speed up relief efforts.

Unattended stove to blame

The fire is believed to have started around 2am on Thursday, 26 December, when an unattended stove caught fire.

The individual preparing a late-night meal was reportedly intoxicated and fell asleep while cooking.

“The fire broke out in Masinenge Informal Settlements, Ward 03 under Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality. This is after a resident fell asleep while cooking intoxicated,” stated a spokesperson for the provincial Department of Transport and Human Settlements, Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality covers Margate and the Hibiscus Coast.

“Our hearts are with the families who have been displaced. Sadly, some family members whose shacks have been destroyed are away on holiday,” said Sibiya.

Officials on ground

DHS Minister Thembi Simelane sent senior officials to the scene on Thursday morning, who will collaborate relief efforts with provincial and municipal entities.

So far, officials have accounted for 16 residents as they wait for the remainder to make their way back.

“We thank the fire and rescue teams from both municipalities, including the emergency rescue services, for extinguishing the fire quickly,” stated Sibiya.

“We wish to warn communities about fire hazards involving cooking while intoxicated,” he concluded.

Bluff house fire

Meanwhile, a house in The Bluff in eThekwini was destroyed in a fire at roughly 5am on 26 December.

The house has allegedly been hijacked by multiple families, leaving 22 adults and seven children homeless.

A mother and her son were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and later discharged following minor treatment, reported Southlands Sun.

Two others were reportedly treated at the scene for minor burns.

