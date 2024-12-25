Explosive truck fire shuts down N1 Highway near Kroonstad

The N1 near Kroonstad is closed after a truck carrying explosives caught fire, prompting safety concerns and traffic diversions.

The N1 highway, approximately 10 kilometres north of Kroonstad, is closed after a truck transporting explosives caught fire.

The Free State Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson, Sipho Towa, confirmed that multiple light motor vehicles were involved.

In a tweet right after midday, Towa posted that emergency services, including fire services, were on the scene working to contain the blaze.

Explosives truck caught fire

A truck carrying “explosives” on fire on N1 10km N of KROONSTAD.



Fire Services and other emergency services on scene.



Traffic Diverted from KROONSTAD to R721 Vredefort



Traffic Diverted from KROONSTAD to R721 Vredefort

From Koppies to R82, Rooiwal, Heuningspruit back to N1 KROONSTAD.

Subsequently, traffic has been diverted from Kroonstad to the R721 Vredefort route, while motorists travelling from Koppies are being redirected to the R82, Rooiwal, Heuningspruit route, which will reconnect them to the N1 highway at Kroonstad.

According to media reports, three people sustained minor injuries.

At some point, the fire was extinguished, but it started burning again.

Towa confirmed to SABC News after 6 pm that the truck was still on the scene, but an explosives specialist had arrived.

“We are also waiting for a crane to lift the second trailer of the truck, so at the moment, the road remains closed until the containers have been secured and the specialist of explosives can confirm that there isn’t danger that the truck will explode,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the fire is under control, but emergency services are not at a stage where they can say the fire is fully extinguished.

Fire not fully extinguished

“They are going to continue making sure that they keep it cool until the specialists can then move it and ensure that all the explosives won’t have an effect or ignite any further.”

Meanwhile, ALS Paramedics were kept extremely busy on Christmas morning after responding to multiple serious accidents.

Just after 5 am, the paramedics responded to a single-vehicle crash on N2 South Bound before Spaghetti Junction.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that the driver of the vehicle had sustained critical injuries. He was stabilised on the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required,” ALS Paramedics said in a statement.

Just after 8:30 am, paramedics responded to the M19 near Otto Volek for a single vehicle that had rolled numerous times.

“The driver and only occupant of the vehicle had sustained various serious injuries and needed to be stabilised by Advanced Life Support Paramedics. Once stabilised, he was rushed to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required,” it said.

Serious accidents

After 11, another single vehicle rolled over on the N2 Northbound before Umgeni Road. The driver was found by paramedics in a serious condition, but he was transported to the hospital.

“We urge all motorists to please be cautious on the roads. Slow down and reach your destination alive,” ALS Paramedics said.

All the accidents were attended by the police and will be investigated further.

