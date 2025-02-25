Kubayi explains ‘R16m travel splurge’

ActionSA says the R16 million could have built around 60 homes at the average cost of a government house.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has responded to claims of excessive spending by her and her staff for domestic and international travel, including trips to China and the United States, saying the reports are ‘misleading’.

ActionSA this week claimed that Kubayi and her office “squandered R5.3 million on five international trips, while a further R11 million was spent on vague so-called ‘official engagements’ across SA” from July last year to date.

This, it claimed, was revealed in a recent Parliamentary response by Kubayi.

In a statement titled, “R16 Million Mystery: ActionSA Exposes Human Settlements Ministry’s Shocking Travel Splurge!”, the party claimed the money could have built around 60 homes.

Kubayi left the ministry in December to take up a role as Justice minister, but the response included travel costs for her replacement, Thembi Simelane, and her office after Kubayi’s departure.

Reputational damage

On Tuesday, the justice ministry said it had noted reports accusing Kubayi of excessive spending during her tenure as human settlements minister and claimed the figures were “incorrect”.

“To correct the record, Minister Kubayi has formally written to the speaker of parliament with the accurate figures,” Kubayi’s spokesperson, Terrence Manase, said.

Manase said the claims could “unfairly damage the minister’s reputation as a public representative”, if left unchallenged.

‘Administrative errors’

Manase said Kubayi’s decision to clarify the matter has been influenced by several unprecedented issues, including questionable “administrative errors” that led to her erroneous termination from the government system.

“This resulted in the suspension of her medical aid benefits and all other employment contributions, prompting her to negotiate with relevant institutions to resolve the issue.”

“Minister Kubayi has undergone numerous redeployments by the president to ensure the Cabinet’s effectiveness in delivering its mandate. However, such administrative mistakes have never occurred during her previous redeployments,” Manase said.

Domestic travel mystery

While the parliamentary response broke down the costs incurred by each person on international trips, the section dealing with domestic travel, amounting to a total of R11 million, does not.

ActionSA Parliamentary Chief Whip Lerato Ngobeni questioned why no details had been provided on what these domestic engagements entailed, when they took place, or “what possible justification there could be for such reckless spending”.

“Kubayi’s response, or complete lack thereof, is a blatant insult to taxpayers. This is yet another example of an arrogant and out-of-touch executive [who] treats parliamentary oversight with contempt while recklessly burning through state resources.

“Where details are provided, they reveal absurd wastage, with some of the most egregious expenditures by the minister,” Ngobeni said.

Accommodation headaches

Ngobeni was also concerned about the reported accommodation costs on international trips, which included R198 040 for Kubayi’s accommodation in China, and R209 614 for accommodation, meals, and shuttle services for what it listed as three days in San Francisco, USA.

“This is nothing short of fruitless and wasteful expenditure, and no amount of spin can explain how this obscene abuse of public funds benefits the millions of South Africans trapped in poverty.”

Manase said the minister’s accommodation in China cost R13 575 per night, amounting to significantly less than the R198 040 falsely claimed.

“On the minister’s official trip to San Francisco to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Urban Transformation Summit, the fact is that the minister stayed for four days, and the total accommodation costs were R94 400.

“Furthermore, while in San Francisco, the minister directed a formal query to the department’s chief financial officer regarding a complaint about the travel arrangements. The issue was that the hotel did not provide dinner or breakfast for the delegation during their stay,” Manase said.

Manase added that the ministry’s CEO was asked to review the R94 400 accommodation cost, considering the exclusion of meals.

“This implies the actual cost is lower than R94 400, reflecting the minister’s commitment to responsible spending.”

