Five suspects appear in court for randomly firing gunshots near hostel in KwaMashu

Police found three firearms and a hijacked vehicle in the suspects’ possession.

Five of the gang members who were seen in a viral video firing gunshots randomly in the air near a hostel in KwaMashu, in Kwazulu Natal (KZN), appeared at the Ntuzuma Magistrate Court on Thursday.

The suspects are linked to a series of murders, carjacking and robberies along the Dumisani Makhaye Highway, KwaMashu, Inanda, Ntuzuma and the nearby townships.

The suspects, aged between 24 and 43 years old will return to court on 27 August.

WATCH: Viral Video Leads to Arrests

Five more suspects arrested

According to Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson in KZN, searches for more suspects are underway.

“On Friday last week, a suspect believed to be one of the gang members was shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police in Inanda and was found in possession of a firearm,” he said.

Police operations took place throughout Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

“Five more suspects were arrested along the Siyanda Main Road where police had responded to reports of an active armed robbery,” said Netshiunda.

Police found three firearms and a hijacked vehicle in the suspects’ possession. One of the firearms found was used to fire shots at the police, but police overpowered the suspects and arrested them.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have been a victim of the suspects’ crimes to come forward.

Suspects killed in shootout

In the same province, a gun battle between police and two men wanted for murder and robbery were killed at Thembeni, KwaDukuza on Monday afternoon.

Netshiunda said law enforcement officials had been hunting down the suspects for a while having narrowly missed them last week.

“Intelligence was gathered about their presence in the area. Police caught up with the suspects along the Link-Thembeni Road and signalled for the suspects’ vehicle to pull over.”

The two suspects got out of their vehicle and started shooting at the police. The suspects were fatally wounded while the 41-year-old female driver was unharmed and was arrested.

He further stated that one firearm was found in the possession of the suspects.

“A police officer was saved by a bullet-resistant vest after he was shot three times in the chest. He will be taken through the Employee Health and Wellness programmes for counselling.”

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

