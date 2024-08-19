Police officer among robbery suspects killed in KZN shootout

The suspects were traced to a house belonging to a known cash heist suspect, where two were fatally wounded in a shootout with police officers.

One of the crime scenes where KZN police had a shootout with six robbery suspects. (Supplied)

Three suspects, including a police officer, were killed in two separate shootouts with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police.

It is understood the gun battle took place in Ntuzuma following a robbery in Richmond.

According to KZN police, six suspects, some disguised in police attire, held a shop owner and staff at gunpoint before robbing them on Sunday morning.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the victims were robbed of their firearms, undisclosed amount of money and other items.

“Police operationalised intelligence and the two vehicles which were spotted fleeing from the crime scene were traced to a residence on Mgwenya Avenue in Lindelani. When the suspects realised the presence of the police, they opened fire as they ran out of the house.

“Two suspects were shot and fatally wounded at the scene. They were both found wearing police headresses. One of them was also in possession of a police firearm and a police bullet proof vest. Another police bullet proof vest and a police raincoat were found inside the house.

Netshiunda said a vehicle belonging to a police officer, who had just reported off duty earlier in the morning from his night shift at KwaMashu police station, was also found at the scene.

Police officer killed

Netshiunda said officers then received another intelligence about an injured police officer who was hiding inside a shack at Phindangene informal settlement in Ntuzuma B, KZN.

“When the police arrived at the scene, the police Sergeant fired shots at the police officers and in a resultant shootout, he was shot and fatally wounded. He was found to be the owner of a police firearm which was found in possession of the slain suspect at the first crime scene, as well as the owner of the vehicle. “

Netshiunda added that a manhunt is still underway for the remaining three suspect who are still at large.

“The house which the suspects were found in belongs to a known cash in transit robbery suspect who is out on bail. Investigations are also underway to establish if the police officer was involved in other robberies.”

Warning

Netshiunda said the Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has warned officers about breaking the law.

“Lieutenant General Nhlanhla reiterated that police fight crime from within and that police officers who involve themselves in criminal activities will be met with the harsh wrath of the law.”

“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111,” Netshiunda said.

Manhunt

Meanwhile, KZN police have launched a massive manhunt for suspects who shot and killed six men at an informal settlement in the province.

It is understood the shooting took place in Section V6 in Umlazi on Saturday night.

Netshiunda said reports indicate that three men were seated outside their rented accommodation “consuming alcohol” when unknown suspects arrived and opened fire at them.

