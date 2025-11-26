Four-month water supply change for these Joburg areas from next week

The four-month project will affect residents across eight suburbs.

Several Johannesburg suburbs will experience a change in their water supply for four months starting next week, as Joburg Water undertakes structural repairs to a leaking reservoir.

The extended maintenance project, running from 1 December 2025 until 9 April 2026, will see residents in multiple areas supplied via bypass whilst critical infrastructure repairs are completed.

Affected suburbs to receive water via bypass system

According to Joburg Water, the work involves “structural repairs of the leaking reservoir”, which necessitates the lengthy timeline.

The affected areas include:

Melville

Emmarentia

Richmond

Greenside

Westdene

Westcliff

Auckland Park

Parktown West

Despite the extended duration, Joburg Water confirmed that “customers will be supplied via bypass during this period,” meaning water supply will continue throughout the maintenance work.

The utility stated the repairs will deliver “improved service delivery, continuity of water supply, and reduction of water losses.”

Additional disruptions planned across the city

Beyond the extended bypass operation, several other areas will face shorter but more severe disruptions in the coming weeks.

The Johannesburg CBD, Newtown, Selby, Jeppestown and Doorfontein, specifically areas supplied by the Hector Norris Pump Station, will experience low pressure to no water from 28 November at midday until 30 November at 8pm.

Joburg Water stated the work involves the “installation of valves at the bypass chamber and pump station, including tie-in,” and will deliver “improved service delivery, continuity of water supply, and reduction of unaccounted for water.”

On 3 December, several Carlswald estates will be without water between 9am and 4pm as Joburg Water commissions new water infrastructure.

The affected estates include:

Carlswald Estate Ext.32

Carlswald Estate Ext.27

Carlswald Estate Ext.48

Carlswald A.H

Carlswald Estate Ext.14

Carlswald Estate Ext.42

Carlswald Estate Ext.54

Alternative water supply points will be available at:

The corner of Seventh Road and Milford Road,

the corner of Eastbourne Road and Norfolk Road, and

the corner of Guildford Road and Springfield Road

Rand Water meter replacements add to disruptions

Rand Water will also replace mechanical meters with magnetic flow meters at several locations, resulting in overnight supply interruptions.

Tomorrow evening, work at the Waterval Reservoir will run from 6pm until 8am the following morning.

The affected areas include:

Bergbron

Florida Glen

Quellerina

Whiteridge

Parts of Fairlands

Parts of Northcliff

A second meter replacement is scheduled for 2 December at the Orlando Power Station South meter, affecting areas supplied by the Orlando Direct Feed, including:

Orlando Power Station

Shell Garage and

SARS Complex

This work will run from 6pm to 2am.

The final meter replacement is scheduled for 16 January 2026 at the Roodepoort Deep Township meter.

This overnight operation, running from 6pm to 8am, will impact areas supplied by the Braamfischer Reservoir, specifically Braamfischerville phases one, two and three.

