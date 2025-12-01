Morero’s future on the line: Joburg mayor faces two big battles this week

'The Citizen' understands that the ANC in the region goes into this conference with several slates that can change at any time.

The mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, faces a tough week with a motion of no confidence against him and an ANC electoral conference that will challenge his leadership.

Morero is the current chairperson of the ANC in the City of Johannesburg. He is expected to be nominated once more for this same position when the party holds its regional conference from the 3rd to the 5th of December in Woodmead.

He is expected to face a challenge from the current deputy regional secretary, Loyiso Masuku, who is the wife of the former Gauteng MEC, Bandile Masuku.

Whoever emerges as ANC chairperson from this conference stands the chance of becoming the mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

The battle in the ANC

The Citizen understands that the ANC in the region goes into this conference with several slates that can change at any time.

A circulating poster claims to show who is on Morero’s slate, including some members of his current mayoral committee. This is how the slate is reportedly structured: Morero as regional chairperson, Eunice Mgcina as deputy chairperson, Lebohang Tshabalala as secretary, Nomoya Mnisi as deputy secretary, and Maxwell Nedzamba as regional treasurer.

A source in the ANC told The Citizen that Masuku’s slate consists of her as regional chairperson and Masilo Serekele, the region’s spokesperson, as her deputy.

A battle in Council

The speaker of the City of Johannesburg council, Margaret Arnolds, has invited councillors to a two-day council sitting that begins on Tuesday.

While the meeting agenda has not been disclosed to the media, a source in council told The Citizen that several motions of no confidence will be debated.

High on the agenda will be a motion of no confidence against Morero; then there are others who are against minority party representatives who brought the motion against Morero.

One notable motion is the one against the former mayor of Johannesburg, Thapelo Amad, who leads a Section 79 committee.

He has been at loggerheads with Morero for some time. The Citizen understands that there were last-minute attempts to have all coalition partners withdraw their motions.

The minority parties who want Morero out have accused him of failing in his duties as mayor and of tampering with the appointments of senior officials in the City, including the appointment of Floyd Brink as City Manager.

But a faction of the minority parties has accused Amad and his fellow conspirators of blackmailing the mayor for positions. They have denied this.

ALSO READ: Nkosazana Zuma lays charges against sister Duduzile over South Africans trapped in Ukraine

Mayor ‘not too preoccupied with positions’

The Citizen reached out to Morero’s office for their views about this week’s events, but was told it would be better to speak with the mayor himself on Tuesday. This article will be included once a comment from the mayor has been received.

However, in an interview on his party’s social media accounts, Morero said he is more concerned about serving his community than power and positions.

“I guess I am not too preoccupied with positions. The history of the comrades who received us at that time when we were young has much to do with how you find us today, not being too preoccupied with positions of power.

“We see it as being given a task to execute, and that task of that seat does not belong to me; it belongs to the party.”

He said all he wanted was to make the ANC and the people of Johannesburg proud.

Strong leadership needed

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast told The Citizen that Morero has become the face of service delivery challenges in the City of Johannesburg. He said this could be used by any faction that stands against his re-election.

“The ANC needs to elect a strong leadership that will bridge the gaps. The other issue is the local government elections: the ANC has not done well, and I do not know how they will turn the tide.

“Dada Morero has been the image of Johannesburg, and I do not think he has done well. Even the president came to Johannesburg and took a swipe at him before the G20. He [Ramaphosa] said the city is dirty; that was a slap in the face, a vote of no confidence.

“So, if they elect him, would that be saying he is a good leader?” he asked.

Breakfast said there are concerns as well about Masuku’s candidacy, who could become the first ANC female mayor of Johannesburg should she win this conference.

“There are politics about her being originally from the Eastern Cape, and Dada has the upper hand because he is from Johannesburg. She will have to stress her capabilities and show what she has done as a member of the mayoral committee,” he said.

Breakfast said that, whether Morero or Masuku is elected chairperson, there is enough evidence to suggest that people in urban areas have a negative view of the ANC. This will be a problem for the party at the next local government elections.

“There is a problem with the brand, but it could be a breath of fresh air for some if a different person emerges,” he said.

There was speculation that the ANC’s national leaders could impose a senior party member as a mayoral candidate in Johannesburg. This is meant to counter the likes of Helen Zille, the DA’s mayoral candidate.

But Breakfast believes this is a bad idea.

“You must remember that the ANC has a political culture that the branches must speak… so if the branches, the basic unit of the ANC, come and pronounce who they want and you impose someone else, what kind of message will you be sending?” he said.

NOW READ: Will G20 countries help South Africa after US tries to bar it from 2026 meeting?