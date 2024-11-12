Only R220 million of R3.6 billion matric exam cost goes to printing, says DBE

The Department of Basic Education spent most of the amount on paying teachers as well as security and storage for matric exam papers.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says only R220 million of the R3.6 billion spent on holding matric exams goes to printing costs.

The department moved to clarify the cost of matric exams after being accused of inflating the budget for printing exam materials.

The claims centred around the DBE’s confirmation that only one of the nine provinces was having its exam papers printed by the Government Printing Works (GPW), leaving the other eight to source printers privately.

R220 million for printing

It was previously claimed that the cost of printing matric exam papers had ballooned to R3.6 billion for the current cohort.

DBE Head of Communications Elijah Mhlanga explained that the figure was an estimate for the total cost of both full-time and part-time matrics.

Mhlanga explained that R2.9 billion was spent on the 727,121 full time candidates who wrote seven subjects each, and roughly R700 million on the 155,215 part-timers who wrote a select number of papers.

“The estimated cost for just the printing and packing of question papers for all candidates writing the October and November examination is R220 million,” stated Mhlanga.

ALSO READ: Billion-rand bombshell: Private printing of matric papers ‘inflates cost by R2.6bn’

He explained that the remainder of the billions went to paying teachers to set, moderate and mark question papers.

Other costs involved include transporting, storing and securing question papers, maintenance of the exam computer system and the printing and distribution of results.

Travelling markers also received accommodation, transport and meals at the department’s expense.

GPW capacity not sufficient

Mhlanga stated on Tuesday that there was no national procurement directive that compelled provincial departments of the national body to print solely with the GPW.

He added that the GPW service the entirety of government and that only with time could its output be increased.

“GPW in its current structure lacks the capacity to print secure question papers for all nine provincial education departments,” Mhlanga said.

GPW is located in Pretoria, and Mhlanga added that for provinces other than Gauteng, keeping the process in their own province was logistically more streamlined.

NOW READ: EFF says R2.6bn extra spent on printing matric exam papers promotes ‘white capital control’