Free State government’s buildings left in the dark due to their electricity debt

The provincial government’s outstanding amount stands at R200 million.

Multiple buildings under the Free State provincial government have been disconnected due to non-payment of their electricity bill.

The provincial government owes Mangaung Metro Municipality’s power utility, Centlec.

The disconnection is part of Centlec’s revenue collection drive, which the power utility has embarked on to disconnect defaulting customers.

Free State government’s electricity debt

Centlec’s spokesperson, Lele Mamatu, told The Citizen Free State government’s outstanding amount stood at R200 million.

Those around Mangaung who have felt the power utility’s wrath include residents, businesses, and other government entities.

“In accordance with our approved policies and municipal guidelines, electricity services shall be disconnected for customers with outstanding debts to Centlec.

“This robust disconnection initiative is necessary to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of essential services provided to our community,” Mamatu said.

Free State buildings disconnected

The Free State government buildings that have been disconnected include the Lebohang Building, which houses the provincial Department of Education, Human Settlement and Treasury.

The Fidel Castro Building accommodates the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

And the OR Tambo Building, home to the Office of the Premier, and other public works offices.

The disconnections starting during the week.

Matshediso Setai, spokesperson of the Free State government, confirmed several of their offices have been disconnected due to non-payment towards their debt.

Service delivery not affected

Setai highlighted that the disruptions have had minimal impact on service delivery as backup generators are available in all affected government buildings.

“It is also important to mention that the Free State provincial government financial systems remain operational, ensuring that service delivery is unaffected,” she said.

She further told The Citizen that the provincial government has put together a team to meet with Centlec’s leadership to find a solution to the debt.

“The team is meeting on Monday to further deliberate on how to find a sustainable solution to this impasse.

“We would like to reiterate that finding an amicable resolution to this crisis is a top priority for the seventh administration.”

Massive debt

The total debt amounts to at least R1 billion.

“Given massive arrears’ debt, there will certainly be no quick fixes but rather a commitment by all parties to a sustainable plan which in some instances may require financial reconfiguration, particularly given the country’s ongoing fiscal consolidation efforts.”

The solutions that the Free State provincial government and Centlec teams are investigating include medium — and long-term payment plans to address the provincial government’s debt.

