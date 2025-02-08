Free State police investigate death of eight-year-old girl after geyser fell on her

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Police in the Free State are investigating the death of an eight-year-old girl after a geyser fell on her.

The provincial police were called to a house in Thabong, Welkom on Wednesday, where they found the lifeless body of the girl.

“Preliminary reports indicate she was underneath a mounted water geyser when it suddenly fell and struck her,” Free State police spokesperson Loraine Earle said.

Earle said emergency medical services (EMS) personnel were summoned to the scene and, upon arrival, declared the child deceased.

“Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”

ALSO READ: Breakthrough as police arrest suspect in Harrismith mother-son shooting

Six-year-old girl killed

In another incident, two women, and a six-year-old were killed in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The murders occurred last October when gunmen opened fire on four people in Ematimatolo.

A 12-year-old girl was conveyed to a nearby hospital with gunshot injuries, according to KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

At the time, Netshiunda said the motive of the killing was unknown and a search for the suspects was underway.

Murder of five-year-old

Meanwhile, two men were arrested and charged with the murder of five-year-old, Ameer Abrahams, last month.

Abrahams was walking to the shop with his father and baby sister when he was struck by a stray bullet during a gun battle between two rival gangs in Manenberg, Western Cape.

Two women were also caught in the crossfire while sitting in front of a house on Irvine Street.

Abrahams was declared brain-dead, and later died at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town.

NOW READ: Tshwane police arrest over 200 for serious crimes in Bronkhorstspruit