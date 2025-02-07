Budget friendly Vivo Y19s easy on the pocket after festive blues

The device's launch comes on the back of the unveiling of the Vivo 200x Pro about two weeks ago.

At R3,499, Vivo’s Y19s grabs your attention, especially when many are still recovering from Jaaanuaaary blues and haven’t managed to replenish their pockets as yet.

Several smartphone launches have occurred this year, including Samsung’s S25 series, Honor’s X9c, and Huawei’s Nova 13 series.

However, while the above fits into the midrange category with the exclusion of the Samsung S25, the Vivo Y19s is a budget-friendly entry-level phone that is affordable.

Profile

The Vivo Y19s is slim and streamlined with a thin profile of just 8.1mm and a lightweight design of 198g. So, its ergonomic build should easily fit into pockets.

Tony Shi, general manager at Vivo South Africa, said the Vivo Y19s has been unveiled in the rapidly evolving smartphone market.

There is no doubt about that, with many more smartphone launches expected in 2025.

The s Vivo Y19s is equipped with a 6.68-inch Dotch Display and a 90 Hz refresh rate, which is likely to be slow if you want to engage in intense gaming.

Competition

The Vivo Y19s comes in two colours: Pearl Silver and Diamond Black.

Battery life is among the many features that users demand in smartphones. With the Y19s packing an upgraded 5 150 mAh Battery, users should be able to sustain continuous activity throughout the day.

The Vivo Y19s has 50MP main camera on the rear, complemented by a suite of versatile portrait and night modes. However, a full review can determine the quality of the photos.

The Vivo Y19s has some worthy competitors in the form of the Xiaomi Redmi 14C at R2 499. Samsung Galaxy A06 at R2 499 and Honor X6b at R3 299 and Oppo A38 at R3 299 among others, so it is affordable if you need a phone with some decent specs.

