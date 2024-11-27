From ‘lenient laws’ to booze: 3 key findings on why GBV abusers do it

'We cannot sit back and expect women to solve gender-based violence,' says Van Schalkwyk, founder of The Character Company.

There is blame often shifted to victims of gender-based violence (GBV) either by themselves, society, or their abusers.

A study conducted in commemoration of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence aims to change this narrative by addressing the issue from its root cause, “challenging the traditional male norms and gender stereotypes that foster and normalise male violence against women and girls”.

Despite many legal protections, gender-based violence (GBV) remains a persistent and distressing reality for many girls and women in South Africa.

As the country proceeds with its 16 days of activism, which began on 25 November and is set to conclude on 10 December, the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) recently released the First South African National Gender-Based Violence Study, 2022.

The study provides critical insights into both the prevalence and causes of GBV by gathering data from both victims and perpetrators.

GBV is primarily a men’s issue – 3 Key findings

Jaco van Schalkwyk, founder of The Character Company (TCC), sees the study as a pivotal moment for addressing GBV.

“It’s not that the study itself is so important,” he explained, “but it speaks directly to the message we’ve been continuously putting out there.”

He said the significance lies not in presenting entirely new information, but in providing recent, specific data that can drive practical interventions.

Additionally, the study’s key findings align with TCC’s core mission: gender-based violence is fundamentally a men’s issue, according to Van Schalkwyk.

The study revealed three key findings, firstly, it highlighted a web of factors driving male violence.

As the study documented, hazardous alcohol consumption intersects with multiple psychological and social dynamics.

“A history of engaging in transactional sex, poor mental health, childhood trauma, and inequitable attitudes toward gender relations” collectively create a volatile environment for intimate partner violence.

The second finding exposed deeply problematic cultural perceptions.

Male GBV perpetrators demonstrated “deeply ingrained, culturally influenced perceptions of gender norms and power dynamics,” characterised by a troubling and systematic “acceptance of male aggression and dominance”.

According to the data, these attitudes aren’t isolated incidents but reflect systemic cultural narratives about masculinity and power.

Lastly, the study noted that despite widespread awareness of legal protections, some South African men continue to rationalise violence.

It found that “despite high rates of awareness of existing GBV legislative frameworks and policies,” a significant number of men still “justify violence in certain circumstances and perceive the country’s laws as overly lenient toward women”.

Don’t blame the policies

“We are a country with some of the best policies in the world,” he argued, “but the problem doesn’t lie with the policies. The challenge is enforcement”.

Van Schalkwyk believes that continuously creating new legislation misses the point.

Instead, he says his company advocates for a dedicated focus on education and practical solutions.

The organisation’s approach stems from Van Schalkwyk’s personal experience growing up without a father.

“I understand what an absent father does to a young boy,” he shared. “I can see how a lack of positive male role models drives frustration and violence in our communities.”

Comprehensive solutions to solve GBV

TCC’s solution is comprehensive; it aims to create safe spaces for men to have honest conversations about masculinity, gender, and violence.

“We cannot sit back and expect women to solve gender-based violence,” Van Schalkwyk emphasised. “Men must be engaged in developing solutions.”

The organisation focuses on preventative work, particularly mentoring boys without positive male role models. By providing “social fathers”—volunteer mentors who guide boys toward emotional intelligence and respect—TCC aims to interrupt the cycle of toxic masculinity.

Van Schalkwyk is blunt about the urgency. “The statistics about gender-based violence are worse today than yesterday, and will be worse tomorrow if we don’t change our approach.”

He called for national workshops, dedicated champions, and a systematic effort to educate both boys and girls about healthy relationships and respect.

“If we get a culture of positive masculinity,” he believes, “we fix not just gender-based violence, but issues like corruption, substance abuse, and male suicide”.

