704km run from Joburg to Durban shines light on men’s mental health

According to statistics, South Africa ranks 10th globally for suicide rates.

Fitness advocate Taariq Stokes and a group of committed men completed a gruelling 704-kilometre run from Johannesburg to Durban to raise awareness about men’s mental health.

The initiative, organised in partnership with the Men’s Mental Health Group, aimed to raise R50 000 to support mental health organisations and establish community workshops focused on men’s well-being.

According to the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP), South Africa ranks 10th globally for suicide rates, with 10 861 of the 13 774 suicides in 2022 being men.

Tackling stigma and creating safe spaces for men

Speaking to The Citizen, Stokes said he hoped the run would give a voice to men suffering in silence.

“As a man, I feel as if we do not have a voice when it comes to our mental health. Society’s stigma around men’s mental health has caused so many men to suffer silently without any help. I wanted to be the voice for those who are crying out for help,” he said.

The initiative highlighted the societal pressures that prevent men from opening up about their mental health struggles.

Stokes believes these barriers can be overcome by creating safe spaces for dialogue.

“Speaking up or asking for help is regarded as a weakness in society. Men feel that if they express or show any emotion, it means they are weak.

“We are saying to all men that it is okay to speak up and open up to family and friends.”

He emphasised the importance of creating community workshops where men can share their experiences and learn about mental health.

“We need to come together and create workshops where men can share their pain and have talks, discussions, and meetings about mental health.

“We can educate men through these workshops about what mental health is and how to deal with it. This run was a starting point for us to instil mental health conversations.”

Community support

Starting on 20 November in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, the team battled intense heat, thunderstorms, and relentless fatigue as they ran day and night over three days.

Despite these challenges, Stokes said the overwhelming support from communities kept them motivated until they reached their destination at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, 23 November.

“One of the biggest challenges was fatigue due to sleep deprivation. Running constantly throughout the day and night without proper sleep was the hardest thing.

“The weather was also a major challenge. It was extremely hot in the middle of the day, and at night we had to endure severe thunderstorms and heavy rain, which made it difficult to continue running—but we had to soldier on.

“The support and love we received was so fulfilling and unforgettable.”

Dove Men+Care donated R50 000 to meet the fundraising goal.

Brand Manager Navini Ramsamie said the run aligns with their mission to build a society of champions who care for themselves and each other.

“By breaking the barriers around men’s mental health, we hope to create an environment where men feel empowered to seek help and prioritise their well-being,” she said.

