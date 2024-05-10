Limpopo in the ‘middle of a water crisis’ – Zibi

Electioneering heats up over Giyani water project: one party lauds progress, another is disgusted by delays.

The R4.5 billion Giyani bulk water project in Limpopo has become an electioneering tool with one party praising the project’s progress, but another “disgusted with the snail’s pace” to bring water to communities.

The project’s budget ballooned from R500 million in August 2014, to R4.5 billion.

Four ministers have failed to finish it, starting with Nomvula Mokonyane, then minister of water and sanitation, with Gugile Nkwinti taking over in 2018, Lindiwe Sisulu the next year and now Senzo Mchunu, who has been in charge since August 2021.

It was Mchunu who, during his visit there, was “elated” about the nearly 45km pipeline stretching from Nandoni Dam in Venda to Nsami Dam in Giyani that he claimed was completed.

He also praised some of the reticulation work on the 55 intended villages, promising much would be completed around August.

But Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi during his visit on Monday, heard from some villagers how they still have to deal with dirty water from wells and streams that they share with animals.

Zibi addressed a community meeting in Giyani, criticising the ANC-led government for acting at a snail’s pace to bring water to Giyani communities.

“We are in the middle of yet another crisis that will decimate our weak economy. We are in the middle of water crisis. It is not coming; it is here to stay,” he said.

“The ANC government has failed to give life to Section 27 (1) (c) of the constitution, ensuring everyone has the right to sufficient food and water.

“We face the real possibility of a total collapse of the country’s water and sanitation infrastructure, which is already on the edge of collapse.

“In many communities there is raw sewage flowing through the streets.

“The Giyani water project, which started 10 years ago, has still not delivered the water required, despite now holding a price tag of close to R5 billion.”

In 2022, 17.6% of households across the country lacked access to piped water in their homes and 12.5% still lacked access to basic sanitation, Zibi said.

“According to the government’s own assessment, 64% of South Africa’s wastewater treatment works are at ‘high or critical risk’.

This means we are discharging a dangerously unacceptable volume of untreated sewage into our rivers every day.

Only 12 of the country’s 133 water services authorities are in a good or excellent state, with 40% in a critical state.

“We do not have the skilled personnel to run our water system. That is why we say we need new leaders. This shows how bad the water crisis is.”