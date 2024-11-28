Dozens of Gauteng schools still contain asbestos years after deadline

The Basic Education department declared in 2013 that all schools must be asbestos free by 2016 but almost 30 missed the mark by eight years.

Children in several schools across Gauteng are still in danger of asbestos exposure 11 years after a commitment to new standards.

The Department of Basic Education agreed in 2013 to remove asbestos from school buildings, setting a deadline to do so by 2016.

An updated report on the matter shows that at least 29 schools in Gauteng had structural materials containing asbestos in 2024, with more across the country.

Asbestos in schools

Asbestos was a popular construction material in South Africa in the 1970s and 80s before health concerns ended its use.

It can be moulded into most shapes and has been used in ceilings, walls and pipes, and when damaged the exposed fibres can contaminate skin and lungs.

Prolonged exposure can cause several diseases, including lung cancer and asbestosis.

“A recent departmental report reveals that nine years after initial promises were made, 29 schools in Gauteng are built entirely or predominantly from asbestos,” said member of the provincial legislature and DA Gauteng education committee Bronwynn Engelbrecht.

“We are deeply concerned for the health of these learners, and this is a disgrace on the part of the Gauteng government,”

The Citizen contacted the Gauteng Department of Education on Wednesday to enquire about their progress in eradicating asbestos structures but were told the issue did not fall under their jurisdiction.

Questions on asbestos in schools were sent to the Department of Infrastructure Development, who assured a response by midday on Thursday, but had still not responded at the time of going to print.

Eight years since deadline passed

Engelbrecht revealed to The Citizen that schools that had most recently completed the removal work were Everest Primary in Newclare, Onverwacht Primary in Cullinan and Noordgesig Primary in Soweto.

Equal Education (EE) held a demonstration outside the provincial education office when the original deadline lapsed, demanding action.

“EE argues that it is inhumane to continue to risk the health of learners, teachers, school administrative staff and the school community to the continued exposure of asbestos,” the non-governmental organisation stated.

The NGO said in 2017 that 12 schools had been earmarked for reconstruction in the 2019/2020 financial year, including Nancefield Primary.

In the report shared by Englebrecht this week, Nancefield Primary was one of those still awaiting completion.

Reasons given for the stalled removal and building of new or replacement structures included non-performing contractors and community disruptions.

“However, the report does not show how the department intends to eradicate the asbestos structures which have been in existence for a long time,” stated Engelbrecht.

Specialist removal work

The Department of Labour (DoL) “prohibits an employer or a self-employed individual from carrying out work that will put any person at risk from asbestos exposure”.

Removal experts must have a host of compliance certificates linked to asbestos abatement regulations, must be registered with the DoL and completed work must be approved by the DoL’s chief inspector.

Leonard Momberg from Simplified Industrial Business Solutions gave a brief overview of the complicated process of asbestos removal to The Citizen.

Precision and accounting for every strand of fibre is key, with contractors needing to encapsulate the site while having areas for wet and dry materials, as well as specially designed storage units, Momberg explained.

Specialised personal protective equipment has to be worn and pressurised ventilation systems are needed to keep the hazardous fibres from escaping into the air breathed by the public, he added.

Englebrecht stressed the health of children must be a priority and that a definitive timeline needs to be put in place.

“Increased accountability and transparency in the handling of these projects, with regular updates to the public and stakeholders,” she concluded.

