Outrage over rising rape cases in schools

Experts demand better school safety measures after alarming rape statistics show failures in protecting pupils from predators in educational institutions.

Experts have called for more action from departments of education, social development and parents against rape at education institutions, as the latest crime statistics show that the number of cases in the sector is growing.

Statistics for the second quarter of the 2024-25 financial year released on Monday show that 190 cases of rape were reported at institutions, including daycare centres and special schools between July and September.

Of the 200 rape cases, 90 were reported from primary and high schools, while 15 were at tertiary institutions, eight at daycare centres, two at specialised schools.

Nationally, 10 191 rapes were reported between October last year and September this year, down from 10 516 the previous year.

Equal Education researcher Stacy Solomon said the statistics might not be a true reflection of the situation as many cases went unreported.

“The department of basic education and the department of social development must work with pupils to address their concerns. Cases must be reported so that the victims can get justice.

“The provincial department of education and the [school governing body] officials must play their role and create awareness on how pupils could report sexual abuse. So should the government and other stakeholders.”

Solomon acknowledged the government’s effort, but said school management must be trained on how to implement school safety interventions.

Another expert, Hendrick Makaneta, said the figures showed that there was a failure to protect pupils, adding that the reported cases demonstrated a need for change in the education system.

“Law enforcement alone will not be able to win the battle, hence we require a multifaceted approach. Schools must enforce stronger child protection policies.”

“We also need the active involvement of parents because education is a triangle which requires collaboration between parents, pupils and teachers.”

Makaneta said teachers must understand that in the absence of parents, they become parents and therefore have a duty to protect pupils from sex predators within the schooling environment.

“While we note the great work that is done by the Education Labour Relations Council, we must also note that there are still teachers who get away with such a crime due to collusion with parents, who accept bribery.”

“Some of the rapes are statutory where the pupil and the teacher are involved in a relationship. Parents should not protect teachers who rape their children because of money.”

National Association of School Governing Bodies secretary-general Matakanye Matakanye said: “It is disheartening, unacceptable and a disgrace that rape cases are continuing in school. These statistics indicate that the future of pupils is being destroyed.”

