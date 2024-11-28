Without much incident? Issues that plagued this year’s matric exams

The 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams concluded with Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube describing the examination period as largely smooth, despite several notable irregularities.

An update on the completion of exams was delivered during a media briefing at Parliament in Cape Town, alongside Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule.

Problems with matric exams question papers

A significant issue emerged with Geography Paper 2, administered by the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute.

This resulted in a total of 967 candidates being “quarantined” after discovering errors in questions worth 79 marks.

According to News24 The original question paper and answer scripts had to be collected, with a corrected version subsequently printed and distributed.

Similarly, it was reported that complaints arose regarding two questions in the Physical Science Paper 2, set by the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) for private school students.

These paper-related challenges were a highlight of the critical importance of meticulous exam preparation and quality control.

The Department of Basic Education distanced itself from this error, asserting that it was neither ‘affected nor involved’.

Cheating incidents

In the third week of the NSC exams, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) reported nine cases of pupils attempting to cheat during the examinations.

According to Minister David Maynier, “Unfortunately, our sharp-eyed invigilators have already encountered nine cases of candidates bringing either cellphones or crib notes into the exam venue.”

The standard protocol for such incidents involves confiscating answer books and cheat material, providing a replacement book, and allowing the candidate to continue the exam.

At the time of the incident, The Citizen understood that an investigation and hearing would follow these incidents.

However, to date, the department has not provided an update.

Despite these attempts, the WCED noted no reported exam paper leaks and urged matrics to report any suspected breaches.

Student arrest during exam

One candidate’s examination was interrupted when they were arrested in connection with an armed robbery case.

Education Director General Hubert Mathanzima Mweli emphasised that students found guilty of examination irregularities would face serious consequences, including a three-year ban from writing the exams.

Flooding incidents

External factors, including adverse weather conditions, posed challenges to some schools.

Mhaule reported that 319 learners from the Eastern Cape were affected by flooding.

Contingency measures were implemented to ensure these students could still complete their examinations, with alternative writing opportunities provided.

“We had storms, we had bad weather but I must say — and we did indicate this in our last media briefing— that this examination has caused us to look at the weather with a greater sense of intensity and plan more effectively,” said Mhaule, adding that a geography teacher educator by training furnished the department with weather reports to predict weather conditions before students could write.

Imposters arrested

Two imposters were apprehended for attempting to write exams on behalf of registered candidates.

“Imposter candidates is simply where you have a candidate who is not registered that comes into write on behalf of the registered candidate,” Mhaule explained.

She said the law would deal with this pair for having committed a criminal offence.

Additional challenges

Beyond the specific irregularities, schools faced additional obstacles including taxi strikes, protest actions, and power outages.

Mhalue also noted an unspecified number of candidates referred to as “administrative candidates” which she called “the normal kind of irregularities”.

This occurred when pupils appeared to not be registered.

“If you’re unregistered, you will be given an opportunity to write. We declare it a technical irregularity we investigate and if there’s some evidence that you did register. Your script will be marked.”

Despite these challenges, Mhaule confirmed that all affected students were able to write their exams through implemented contingency measures.

Call for responsible celebration

Gwarube concluded the media briefing with a message to matriculants: “The end of the exams is a time for celebration but it must be done responsibly.”

She urged learners to refrain from alcohol abuse and reckless behaviour during post-exam celebrations, emphasising the importance of safety and restraint.

“There’s nothing more heartbreaking than learners and parents having to bury their children after they’ve endured a long 12 years in school because of rarely tempered, dangerous behaviour,” Gwarube stated, reminding students that their journey continues beyond the examination hall.