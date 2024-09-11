Dam water level crisis looms across SA as spring arrives

As spring approaches, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is sounding the alarm on the country’s dwindling water resources.

The prolonged dry season, worsened by climate change, has resulted in critically low dam levels, raising concerns about the country’s water supply.

According to last week’s state of reservoirs report by government, water levels in the Vaal Dam were at 45.2%, down from 46.3% the week before.

This was almost half the capacity recorded at the same time last year (85.7%).

The Vaal Dam forms part of the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) which stood at 78.2%, down from 79.1%. It was at 93.5% last year.

This follows similar drops in other major water systems across South Africa.

For water resources scientist Carin Bosman, it is a critical concern amid a lengthy dry season and climate change.

“We don’t have any control over when the rainy season starts, and whatever is left in the dams have to last us until that happens, so we urgently need to implement water-saving interventions,” Bosman told The Citizen.

Despite the DWS reassurances, the water situation in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Northern Cape remains precarious.

Gauteng dams decrease in capacity

The Grootdraai Dam similarly to the Vaal Dam in Gauteng has also slightly declined. Last week it sat at 80.0%, a decrease from 80.7% in the previous week.

The Dam was slightly higher last year, where it recorded 88.5% capacity.

Other significant dams in the Gauteng region are also experiencing decreases.

Bloemhof Dam decreased to 88.6% from 89.7% in the same period and is significantly lower than last year’s 101.8%.

Katse Dam also declined to 68.0% from 69.9% in the previous week and is lower than last year’s 92.9%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation is urging water users to remain water-wise during the spring season, emphasizing the importance of conservation measures to mitigate the risk of an early water shortage in the province.

Mpumalanga southern region worst affected

While the department assured that the dams are in a “good state”, smaller municipal dams remained at critically low levels, prompting water restrictions and conservation measures.

The latest weekly state of reservoirs report shows that water levels in Mpumalanga province have dropped to 88.0%, down from 89.1% in the last week of August and 95.6% at the same time last year.

The Gert Sibande District is the hardest hit, with municipalities issuing advisories to reduce water demand.

The report revealed that water levels continue to drop in Water Management Areas (WMA), with the Olifants WMA decreasing from 79.9% to 79.3% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropping from 90.3% to 89.0%. Districts such as Ehlanzeni, Gert Sibande, and Nkangala have also recorded significant declines in water levels.

Most listed dams in Ehlanzeni District and the Lowveld have recorded declines in water levels, except for Klipkopjes Dam, which improved from 92.8% to 93.0%, and Blyderivierpoort Dam, which remained unchanged at 85.3%. Dams such as Buffelskloof, Driekoppies, Longmire, and Witklip have all recorded decreases in water volumes.

“The Department reminds the public that the spring season comes with hot temperatures leading to increased evaporation leading to high evaporation and more losses in the water resources therefore it is critical to use the available water wisely and sparingly.”

Northern Cape water users warned

Despite the Northern Cape reporting 2.8% increases in water storage over the last week, the Vaal River and Orange River systems have slightly declined.

Vaal River decreased from last week’s 75.3% to 74.5% with the Orange River system declining from 83.6% to 82.6%.

“Last year this time the Vaal River System was at 93.9% with the Orange Rivers System at 95.9%,” the department reported.

The department’s spokesperson Mandla Mathebula said water conservation by communities would contribute immensely towards improving the water situation in the province.

“The Department of Water and Sanitation calls on water users in the Northern Cape to implement water-saving initiatives and fix burst and leaking pipes and regularly monitor boreholes to adhere to recommended yields.”

Lesotho Water Highlands Project

Critical maintenance work on the 37-kilometre Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) tunnel is due to begin in October 2024 and is expected to end on 31 March 2025.

It is expected to affect the water supply in the economic hub of Johannesburg in Gauteng and the Free State, but Bosman predicts it may not lead to severe water shortages.

“The six-month maintenance closure of the LHWP happens every 20 years and has also occurred between October 2004 and March 2005. It is scheduled to take place during the rainy season, and should therefore not have a noticeable effect on our water supply,” she said.

Municipal Debt

Bosman raised municipal debt as a major challenge in water storage.

“Municipal debt and deficits have a seriously debilitating effect on the maintenance of existing water infrastructure, and the non-payment of bills means that the infrastructure just gets worse every year,” she said.

Among her proposed solutions are to impose hefty fines or imprisonment for officials found guilty of corruption and wastage, ringfencing money from utilities for water infrastructure and hiring only competent engineers and scientists.

The department said it sold approximately 70% of its water to the agricultural industry and other industries.

“Therefore, failure by the municipalities to pay Water Boards can only reduce our ability to maintain our infrastructure but may not completely impede us from keeping our infrastructure in good health,” Mathebula told The Citizen.

Mathebula said water restrictions have been imposed, and tariffs may be introduced to encourage water conservation.

He said that the DWS is working to address municipal debt and deficits, which have impacted water infrastructure maintenance.

