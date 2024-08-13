Politics

Compiled by Jarryd Westerdale

13 Aug 2024

Bosa wants public to have easier access to sex offender’s register − launches petition

The register aims to protect children against already convicted sexual offenders and Bosa believes public access will aid accountability.

The database allows employers to check if a potential employee is fit to work with children and the mentally disabled. Picture: iStock

Build One South Africa (Bosa) wants to give the public greater access to the National Register of Sexual Offenders (NRSO).

The party launched a petition recently stating that current requirements for access to the register  “discourages transparency”.

As of 8am on 13 August, 2 439 people had signed the petition, testing the notion that South Africans wish to name and shame sexual offenders.

Purpose of the register

The NRSO is a database of persons convicted of sexual offences against children and the mentally disabled.

The database allows employers to check if a potential employee is fit to work with children and the mentally disabled.

It is not open for public access but employers and job seekers can obtain a certificate from the Department of Justice.

Bosa’s deputy leader Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster described the process as “time consuming”, suggesting the six-week waiting period was too long.

“We believe that the ease of access to such information is crucial to the security and well-being of our communities, particularly the most vulnerable among us,” stated Hlazo-Webster.

“Increased transparency in this area will also promote community vigilance, also aiding in the fight against sexual abuse and gender-based violence,” she added.

Offences applicable for registry

The offences that make guilty persons eligible for the NRSO include:

  • Rape
  • Compelled rape
  • Sexual assault
  • Compelled sexual assault
  • Compelled self-sexual assault
  • Statutory rape
  • Statutory sexual assault
  • Compelling or causing children to witness sexual offences or sexual acts
  • Exposure or display or causing of exposure or display of genitalia
  • Sexual exploitation of children and the mentally disabled
  • Sexual grooming of children and the mentally disabled
  • Child pornography or the creation of pornography with the mentally disabled

“Making the NRSO public will be a significant step towards deterring sexual offenders and those who abuse women, and holding them accountable,” concluded Hlaza-Webster.

RELATED ARTICLES