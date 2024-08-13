Bosa wants public to have easier access to sex offender’s register − launches petition
The register aims to protect children against already convicted sexual offenders and Bosa believes public access will aid accountability.
The database allows employers to check if a potential employee is fit to work with children and the mentally disabled. Picture: iStock
Build One South Africa (Bosa) wants to give the public greater access to the National Register of Sexual Offenders (NRSO).
The party launched a petition recently stating that current requirements for access to the register “discourages transparency”.
As of 8am on 13 August, 2 439 people had signed the petition, testing the notion that South Africans wish to name and shame sexual offenders.
Purpose of the register
The NRSO is a database of persons convicted of sexual offences against children and the mentally disabled.
The database allows employers to check if a potential employee is fit to work with children and the mentally disabled.
ALSO READ: Close to 5 000 children abused last year, WC social development dept reveals
It is not open for public access but employers and job seekers can obtain a certificate from the Department of Justice.
Bosa’s deputy leader Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster described the process as “time consuming”, suggesting the six-week waiting period was too long.
ALSO READ: SA man sentenced for raping a child 27 years ago
“We believe that the ease of access to such information is crucial to the security and well-being of our communities, particularly the most vulnerable among us,” stated Hlazo-Webster.
“Increased transparency in this area will also promote community vigilance, also aiding in the fight against sexual abuse and gender-based violence,” she added.
Offences applicable for registry
The offences that make guilty persons eligible for the NRSO include:
- Rape
- Compelled rape
- Sexual assault
- Compelled sexual assault
- Compelled self-sexual assault
- Statutory rape
- Statutory sexual assault
- Compelling or causing children to witness sexual offences or sexual acts
- Exposure or display or causing of exposure or display of genitalia
- Sexual exploitation of children and the mentally disabled
- Sexual grooming of children and the mentally disabled
- Child pornography or the creation of pornography with the mentally disabled
“Making the NRSO public will be a significant step towards deterring sexual offenders and those who abuse women, and holding them accountable,” concluded Hlaza-Webster.
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.