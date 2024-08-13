Bosa wants public to have easier access to sex offender’s register − launches petition

The register aims to protect children against already convicted sexual offenders and Bosa believes public access will aid accountability.

Build One South Africa (Bosa) wants to give the public greater access to the National Register of Sexual Offenders (NRSO).

The party launched a petition recently stating that current requirements for access to the register “discourages transparency”.

As of 8am on 13 August, 2 439 people had signed the petition, testing the notion that South Africans wish to name and shame sexual offenders.

Purpose of the register

The NRSO is a database of persons convicted of sexual offences against children and the mentally disabled.

The database allows employers to check if a potential employee is fit to work with children and the mentally disabled.

It is not open for public access but employers and job seekers can obtain a certificate from the Department of Justice.

Bosa’s deputy leader Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster described the process as “time consuming”, suggesting the six-week waiting period was too long.

“We believe that the ease of access to such information is crucial to the security and well-being of our communities, particularly the most vulnerable among us,” stated Hlazo-Webster.

“Increased transparency in this area will also promote community vigilance, also aiding in the fight against sexual abuse and gender-based violence,” she added.

Offences applicable for registry

The offences that make guilty persons eligible for the NRSO include:

Rape

Compelled rape

Sexual assault

Compelled sexual assault

Compelled self-sexual assault

Statutory rape

Statutory sexual assault

Compelling or causing children to witness sexual offences or sexual acts

Exposure or display or causing of exposure or display of genitalia

Sexual exploitation of children and the mentally disabled

Sexual grooming of children and the mentally disabled

Child pornography or the creation of pornography with the mentally disabled

“Making the NRSO public will be a significant step towards deterring sexual offenders and those who abuse women, and holding them accountable,” concluded Hlaza-Webster.