‘Gautrain services will not be disrupted by Numsa indefinite strike’ – BOC

Disgruntled members of Numsa are expected to abandon their posts and strike to push for wage hikes at more than twice the rate of inflation.

Wage negotiations have been ongoing between Numsa and BOC since April. File image.

The Bombela Operating Company (BOC) which operates the Gautrain services has assured passengers that that services will not be disrupted by the strike by National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) strike starting on Monday.

Numsa, the country’s largest union with more than 450,000 members, gave the management of BOC, a 48-hour strike notice.

Gautrain services

However, Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said train services will continue as normal.

“The BOC has implemented contingency plans to ensure that Gautrain customers are not adversely affected by the planned strike. Numsa members announced their plans to embark on a protected strike from Monday due to an impasse regarding wage negotiations. We will keep customers updated in this regard.”

Wage negotiations have been ongoing between Numsa and BOC since April, with the union warning that this strike will continue indefinitely until its demands are met.

Numsa is also demanding that Bombela cover 60% of employees’ medical aid costs and increase the housing allowance to R2,000 a month.

Demands

Numa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said wage talks began on April 17.

“We have had two rounds of talks. Our last meeting was on the 11th of June which is when we deadlocked with the employer. We are the majority union with sole negotiating power at Gautrain.

“The bosses refuse to meet our demands and this has led to workers resorting to strike action. It is an indefinite strike until the demands are met,” Hlubi-Majola said.

Hostility

Numsa accused Bombela of treating workers unequally.

“The bosses rewarded themselves and office workers with R22,000 each as a bonus, but blue-collar workers are denied a guaranteed bonus. They have an incentive bonus which requires that the applicant must first qualify in order to be paid.

“This is unfair and we demand equal treatment for all workers,” said Hlubi-Majola.

Numa claims BOC “has become hostile to the union and this led to management unilaterally withdrawing the recognition agreement that we had with the company.

“We demand full-time shop stewards so that they can represent workers in disciplinary inquiries, grievances etc. The right to be represented by a trade union of one’s choice is a constitutional right and the management of the BOC must stop interfering with that right,” Hlubi-Majola said.

