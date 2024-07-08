WATCH: Numsa to continue Gautrain strike until wage demands met

Gautrain workers affiliated with Numsa began their strike over a 13% wage hike they have been demanding from BOC since April.

Gautrain workers affiliated with Numsa began their strike over an initial 13% wage hike that they have been demanding from Bombela Operating Company (BOC) since April.

However, this has now been reduced to 9%, according to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

The disgruntled workers gathered at Gautrain’s maintenance workshop depot in Midrand, barricading the road leading to the facility with burning tyres.

Watch Gautrain workers affiliated to Numsa picketing over wages

No scuffle

Numsa spokesperson Hlubi-Majola told The Citizen they were “picketing” when private security intervened.

“The private security company was frankly very heavy handed. I mean, our members were very peaceful. They were not attacking anyone, they were not destroying anything, they were just singing and yes, there were tyres burning.

“There was just a disagreement in terms of where members should be gathering, but that was anyway, quickly resolved. They are still picketing and the strike continues, but it wasn’t anything hectic like that [scuffles],” said Hlubi-Majola.

She said they will continue to picket until their demands are met.

“So far, we’re still waiting for a meeting but we’ve not been asked for a formal meeting. As things stand, the strike continues. If that situation changes, we will most definitely alert the media. It’s indefinite until we find each other.”

Gautrain services

Numsa, the country’s largest union with more than 450 000 members, gave the management of BOC a 48-hour strike notice.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager earlier said train services will continue as normal.

“The BOC has implemented contingency plans to ensure that Gautrain customers are not adversely affected by the planned strike. Numsa members announced their plans to embark on a protected strike from Monday due to an impasse regarding wage negotiations. We will keep customers updated in this regard.”

Wage negotiations have been ongoing between Numsa and BOC since April.

Numsa is also demanding that BOC cover 60% of employees’ medical aid costs and increase the housing allowance to R2 000 a month.

