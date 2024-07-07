Gautrain services face possible delays from Monday as Numsa strike begins

Numsa has a list of demands that include increased pay, medical aid contributions, guaranteed bonuses and a housing allowance.

Gautrain schedules could be disrupted from Monday as the Nation Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) down tools.

The union has sent notice to the Gautrain’s maintenance and operations company, Bombela Operations Company (BOC), as it is dissatisfied with the progress of negotiations over wages and working conditions.

Negotiations have been ongoing since April, and Numsa have warned that this strike will continue indefinitely until its demands are met.

Numsa’s demands for Gautrain workers

In order to appease the union, BOC will need to grant employees a 13% increase across the board.

Additionally, Numsa want BOC to pay for 60% of the employees’ medical aid and provide a housing allowance of R2 000 per employee.

The union claims BOC extended the work week from a five to a six day operation, and that workers have not been paid for the additional hours. Numsa wants backdated pay and an overtime rate for the sixth day.

‘BOC does not treat workers equally’

Numsa also want an end to a two-tiered bonus structure that grants senior managers guaranteed bonuses, while general workers have incentive bonuses.

“The bosses at BOC rewarded themselves and office workers with R22 000 each as a bonus, but blue collar workers are denied a guaranteed bonus. This is unfair and we demand equal treatment for all workers,” stated Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Numsa’s spokesperson.

The union’s final demand is to have its recognition agreement reinstated.

“We demand full time shop stewards so that they can represent workers in disciplinary enquiries and grievances. The right to be represented by a trade union of one’s choice is a constitutional right,” said Hlubi-Majola.

Three months of failed negotiations

Numsa believe they are the majority union representing Gautrain employees. Two rounds of talks were held in April, with the final meeting on 11 June failing to yield a result.

Employees will commence their labour protest from 6am on Monday, 8 July, with Gautrain commuters warned of possible service disruptions.

Hlubi-Majola concluded: “We apologise for the inconvenience, however, we have been forced into taking this drastic course of action.”