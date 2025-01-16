Gaza ceasefire: South Africa calls for peace and a Palestinian state [VIDEO]

Palestinians in Gaza celebrated after mediators confirmed a ceasefire deal was reached between Hamas and Israel after 15 months of war.

South Africa has welcomed the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, calling it a “crucial first step” towards ending a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

It has been 467 days since Israel began its war against Palestinians in Gaza.

Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday celebrated after mediators confirmed a ceasefire deal was reached between Hamas and Israel after 15 months of war.

In the past 15 months, at least 46,707 people in Gaza have been killed, which includes about 18,000 children.

Watch Palestinian celebrating the ceasefire deal

Ceasefire

The truce is set to take effect on Sunday, January 19.

Hamas official Izzat al-Risheq said the deal reached in the Qatari capital, Doha, met all of the Palestinian group’s conditions, including the full withdrawal of Israeli forces, the return of displaced people to their homes and a permanent end to the war.

Department of international relations (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said government welcomed the truce.

“The ceasefire must lay the basis for a just peace which should include the establishment of a contiguous, independent, and viable Palestinian state. Palestinian sovereignty and territorial integrity must be upheld.

“It is imperative that no land is annexed in either Gaza or the West Bank following the ceasefire, and that illegal settlement expansion is halted,” Phiri said.

Human rights

South Africa called for the implementation of a just and lasting peace that ensured the “human rights of both Palestinians and Israelis are protected and promoted.”

“The ceasefire agreement is a crucial first step toward ending the severe humanitarian crisis faced by the 2.3 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has deemed to be plausibly genocidal,” Phiri said.

ICJ rulings

Phiri added that in accordance with the successive rulings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the provisional measures prescribed by the Hague-based court must be adhered to by the “occupying power.”

“International law and humanitarian law must be respected and upheld. Immediate and massive humanitarian aid is urgently needed to provide relief to civilians in Gaza.

“All obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian aid must be lifted immediately and unconditionally, allowing civilians unrestricted access to essential food, water, shelter, and healthcare,” Phiri said.

Israeli genocide

On 29 December 2023,South Africa submitted an 84-page application at the ICJ pleading with the court to find Israel guilty of suspected genocide and order it to, among other things, halt its invasion in Gaza.

Since launching that case at the ICJ, South Africa approached the court four times, requesting interim measures to halt Israel’s attacks on the occupied territory.

Despite three orders being granted in South Africa’s favour this year, they have had little to no impact on all forms of Israel’s attacks on Palestinian life, essential services and the need for humanitarian aid.

In October last year, South Africa’s legal team filed hundreds of pages in its memorial to the ICJ saying that it has presented a clear case to the United Nations’ top court in The Hague that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

ICJ legal opinion

South Africa’s latest filing at the ICJ includes 750 pages of primary text, along with more than 4 000 pages of exhibits and annexes, to demonstrate that Israel is intentionally seeking to destroy Palestinians in Gaza.

In July last year, the ICJ issued a groundbreaking advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

The Court found Israel responsible for racial segregation and apartheid against the Palestinians and laid out a long list of abuses and violations of international law by Israeli authorities.

It found that Israel’s occupation is illegal, and set out clear standards for Israel to provide reparations to Palestinians.

