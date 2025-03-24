WATCH: ‘I will wear my persona non grata as a badge of dignity,’ says expelled Rasool

Despite his treatment, Rasool told the large gathering South Africa’s relationship with the US must be rebuilt.

South Africa’s expelled ambassador to the United States Ebrahim Rasool addresses supporters upon his arrival at the Cape Town International airport [Gianluigi Guercia/AFP]

Former South African ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool does not regret his actions, which led to his expulsion from the US and return home as a “persona non grata.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelled Rasool nine days ago after he participated in a seminar by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection on US President Donald Trump’s policy stance on South Africa.

On Sunday, the former ambassador returned to a hero’s welcome at the Cape Town International Airport.

‘No regrets’

The crowds surrounded Rasool and his wife Rosieda as they emerged in the arrivals terminal in Cape Town, and they needed a police escort to help them navigate the building.

Rasool told supporters he had no regrets.

“A declaration of persona non grata is meant to humiliate you,” Rasool told supporters as he addressed them with a megaphone.

“But when you return to crowds like this, and with warmth … like this, then I will wear my persona non grata as a badge of dignity. It was not our choice to come home, but we come home with no regrets.”

“My remarks were with the [Mapungubwe] institute speaking to South African intelligents, intellectuals, political leaders and others to alert them to a change of the way we live, to a change of the way we are positioned in the United States, that the old way of doing business with the US was not a good one.”



"We must wish that President Cyril Ramaphosa must be able find someone who can mend that relationship without sacrificing our values," says Ebrahim Rasool following his return to South Africa

‘Rebuild relations with US’

Despite his treatment, Rasool told the large gathering South Africa’s relationship with the US must rebuilt.

“We come here even after being declared persona non grata, we still come here and say we must rebuild, and we must reset the relationship with America because our relationship with America over 50 years has not always been with the White House.

“It has sometimes been with Congress, and it has always been with the people of the United States of America,” Rasool said.

Trump Administration

Rasool added that the US under former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton differed from the current Trump administration.

“It is not the US of [Barack] Obama, it is not the US of [Bill] Clinton. It is a different US, and therefore, our language must change, not only to transactionality but also a language that can penetrate a group that has clearly identified a fringe white community in South Africa as their constituency, surrounded by a white diaspora in the White House – that is what we are up against.”



Gaza

Rasool also spoke about Israel’s war in Gaza.

“As we stand here, the bombing (in Gaza) has continued, and the shooting has continued, and if South Africa was not in the (International Court of Justice), Israel would not be exposed, and the Palestinians would have no hope,” Rasool said.

“We cannot sacrifice the Palestinians… but we will also not give up with our relationship with the United States. We must fight for it, but we must keep our dignity,” Rasool said.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he “will wait for a full report” from Rasool.

