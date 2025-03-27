WATCH: Joburg mayor gives update on Sandton Drive rename

The City of Johannesburg is now weighing the diplomatic impact of the proposal as concerns mount over the process.

The proposed renaming of Sandton Drive to Palestinian activist Leila Khaled Drive has become a political hot potato that may impact the United States Embassy in South Africa, which is situated along the road.

Renaming one of Sandton’s busiest streets has been on the cards since 2018, with a final public participation process concluded in October 2024.

A motion was filed by Al Jamah-ah, who first proposed the motion to rename Sandton Drive.

Diplomatic impact

The City of Johannesburg is now weighing the diplomatic impact of the proposal as concerns mount over the process.

It comes at a time when relations between the US and South Africa are at an all-time low, with warnings that Washington could close its consulate in Sandton should the renaming go ahead.

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero has pleaded with political parties to respect the sensitivity of the matter.

Engagement

However, the renaming is still on the Johannesburg Council’s agenda and discussions are still underway.

”While respecting public participation outcomes, the city is committed to engaging with relevant stakeholders to assess diplomatic implications before any decision is finalised.

“However, it should be noted that council has made a resolution in 2018. The final decision will be communicated following comprehensive consultations to balance the local identity and diplomatic priorities,” Morero said.

Solidarity

Morero added that solidarity with global causes, such as support for Palestine, should not be used to undermine South Africa’s partnerships with other nations.

”Johannesburg values its relationship with the US and recognises the need to address sensitivities that may impact bilateral ties. The city has an obligation to prioritise healing diplomatic tensions and act in South Africa’s best interests.”

Some political parties have pushed for Sandton Drive to be renamed, while others have argued that it would be an unnecessary cost to taxpayers.

City of Joburg MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku reaffirming the EFF Joburg Caucus’ support for the change.

Tshwaku emphasised that South Africa “must not be bullied” by the US and reiterated solidarity with Palestine’s struggle for freedom.

Restraint

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, denied that the national government had advised the City of Johannesburg to halt the renaming.

“The president has asked for restraint and recognition of where we are, in terms of our relationship with the US, and to support our efforts to resolve this current diplomatic stalemate. Do not engage in any action or utterances that will further inflame the situation. It’s a very simple ask.”

Khaled is seen as a symbol of Western resistance and a freedom fighter for the Palestinian people.

