Trump lashes out at SA again as AfriForum thanks US president

CEO Kallie Kriel thanks Trump for ‘taking note of the irresponsible calls for violence against Afrikaners/whites’ after EFF leader Julius Malema sings ‘Kill the Boer’ on Human Rights Day.

US President Donald Trump has lashed out again at South Africa, this time about EFF leader Julius Malema’s ‘Kill the Boer’ chant.

This comes after South African-born CEO of Space X and Tesla, Elon Musk, shared a post on his platform X about a “major political party that was actively promoting white genocide” in the country.

“Very few people know that there is a major political party in South Africa that is actively promoting white genocide. The video [of Malema chanting ‘Kill the Boer’] was just [recent]. A whole arena chanting about killing white people.”

Thanking Trump

Trump then took to his Truth Social platform, where he posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet on the matter.

The US president’s post ignited a spark of enthusiasm from AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel, who thanked Trump for his support.

“Thank you, President Donald Trump, for taking note of the irresponsible calls for violence against Afrikaners/whites—through hate chants such as “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer”—in South Africa. The tragic irony is that the latest incident occurred on March 21, which is officially known as “Human Rights Day” in South Africa.

“What makes this even worse is that this renewed call for violence against Afrikaners was not condemned by President Ramaphosa, ANC leaders, or the South African Government. Their silence regarding this gross human rights violation is deafening,” Kriel posted on X in response to Trump’s post.

Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump for taking note of the irresponsible calls for violence against Afrikaners/whites—through hate chants such as “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer”—in South Africa. The tragic irony is that the latest incident occurred on March 21, which is… https://t.co/SLWnazcbph — Kallie Kriel (@kalliekriel) March 23, 2025

ALSO READ: Trump offers white South African farmers expedited US citizenship

‘No genocide in SA’

Last month, Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie said he and Kriel agreed that there is no white genocide in South Africa.

“So you are saying there is no white genocide in South Africa?” McKenzie asked.

“No, we’ve never said that, but there is a serious problem,” Kriel replied.

However, McKenzie pushed Kriel for clarity.

“Of course, there is a problem; people being killed on their farms is a problem, but you’re saying there’s no white genocide?” McKenzie asked Kriel again.

“Genocide is what we saw in Rwanda,” Kriel said.

‘Kill the Boer’

In 2024, The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed, with costs, AfriForum’s appeal against the court ruling that the EFF singing the “Kill the Boer” song was not hate speech.

The SCA ruling emanated from a judgment by the Equality Court in Johannesburg in August 2020, where Judge Edwin Molahlehi ordered that the “Kill the Boer” song does not constitute hate speech after AfriForum’s witnesses and its deputy CEO Ernst Roets failed to link the song to an allegation that it incited a genocide of white farmers.

AfriForum also pointed to a single occasion when former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi chanted a similar song, including the words: ‘Shisa lamabhunu, EFF ingen’endaweni’ (Shisa lamabhunu). The literal English translation of that chant was: ‘Burn these Boers, EFF enters in the space or place’.

The court held that what Malema was doing was no more than exercising his right to freedom of expression.

In 2022, the Pretoria High Court dismissed AfriForum’s hate speech case against the EFF over the party’s use of the struggle song, Dubul’ Ibhunu, which translates to “Shoot the Boer”.

ALSO READ: Musk remark on not bringing Starlink to SA because he’s not ‘black’ dismissed [VIDEO]