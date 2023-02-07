Ramaphosa, world leaders send condolences to victims of Turkey and Syria earthquake

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined world leaders in conveying condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish people following the deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

At least 4 300 people have been confirmed dead across the two countries after a swarm of strong tremors struck near the Turkey-Syria border, the largest of which measured at a massive 7.8-magnitude.

Rescue efforts

Rescue efforts continued at a furious pace in Turkey and Syria as rescuers reportedly dug with their bare hands through a freezing Tuesday night hunting for survivors among the rubble of thousands of buildings felled in the violent earthquake.

The initial magnitude 7.8 tremor early on Monday brought down buildings as people slept and was followed by a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hours later amid several aftershocks.

Freezing temperatures and snow have hampered rescue efforts, and more bad weather is expected to hit the region.

Erdoğan has declared seven days of national mourning, and Syria has appealed to the United Nations for help following the devastating earthquakes.

South Africa, the United States, Ukraine, the European Union and Russia all immediately sent condolences and offers of help.

Deep sadness

President Ramaphosa expressed his deep sadness at the large-scale loss of life and extent of injuries on behalf of the government and people of South Africa.

“Our nation and government are deeply saddened by the unthinkable loss of life in Türkiye and Syria, and by the vast damage to social and economic infrastructure with which the two governments and populations are now confronted.”

“Our hearts go out to families who have lost loved ones or are searching for relatives, and we wish injured survivors a full recovery,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa has also expressed his appreciation to the South African humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, which is joining the international response in Turkey and Syria.

Aid

US President Joe Biden promised Erdoğan that the United States will send “any and all” aid needed to help recover from a devastating earthquake.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also offered to provide “the necessary assistance” to Turkey, whose combat drones are helping Kyiv fight the Russian invasion.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also expressed his sadness on the deadly quakes and joined the aid efforts.

“Sending our thoughts and condolences to the people of Turkey, Syria, and anyone affected by the devastating earthquakes. Apple will be donating to relief and recovery efforts,” Cook said.

Compiled by Faizel Patel with additional reporting from AFP.



