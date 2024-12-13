Gorilla from Pretoria zoo undergoes dental surgery

Binga the gorilla had a rotten molar which reequired six vets to extract.

Binga on the operating table and his troublesome tooth. Picture: Supplied

A silverback gorilla has a new reason to smile after losing a rotten tooth.

Six specialists were brought in to conduct dental surgery on the huge beast earlier this week after zoo staff found the decay during a routine check-up.

The procedure was made possible through a collaboration with the National Zoological Gardens (NZG) and the University of Pretoria (UP).

Gorilla with a toothache

The 23-year-old gorilla is named Binga and is a resident of the Pretoria NZG.

During his routine physical examination on 25 November, an abscess was spotted on his lower jaw.

ALSO READ: Happy 35th birthday Mokokou

After refusing oral antibiotics, the specialists had to be called in to assist.

“We are grateful for the UP’s expertise and the incredible learning opportunity they provided to our students and clinicians,” said Executive Director at the NZG Leslie Mudimeli.

As well as dental evaluations, animals at the national zoo receive ultrasounds of the heart and abdomen, chest X-rays, reproductive exams and blood tests.

Pain a sign of weakness

NZG Wildlife Specialist Dr Agustina Fitte explained that such conditions in wild animals are hard to detect outside of the regular examination window.

She said that animals, like gorillas, do not display signs of distress because rivals would consider it a sign of weakness.

ALSO READ: Kruger National Park ups security amid spike in poaching and snares

Six specialists were involved in the operation, which featured a molar extraction, an echocardiogram, and an ultrasound of Binga’s heart.

Making the procedure even more tense was the ticking clock, as it can be dangerous to keep gorillas under anaesthesia for longer than two hours.

‘Don’t forget to brush your teeth’

Veterinary Dentist Professor Katja Koeppel performed the extraction but Dr Fitte said the procedure was too complex for one person to complete alone.

“We needed a dental specialist to address Binga’s teeth and a diagnostic imaging expert to perform an advanced ultrasound of his heart using an eco-doppler machine,” she explained.

Professor Koeppel has worked with more than 400 gorillas throughout her career and Dr Fitte credited her for keeping Binga in the safest hands through the operation.

“Binga is now healthy and pain-free. If he could share a message, it would likely be: ‘don’t forget to brush your teeth!” joked Koeppel.

NOW READ: Marloth Park NSPCA culling interdict facing determined obstacles