Marloth Park NSPCA culling interdict facing determined obstacles

Marloth Park Ratepayers Association insist their interdict against culling near their homes still stands and will pursue further legal steps.

The animosity between residents locked in a heated conservation battle in Mpumalanga is showing no sign of simmering down.

A faction, consisting of a residents’ association and the municipality, is ready to begin culling in Marloth Park. But it is up against another association that is adamant that animals will not be killed near their homes.

A recent high court judgment ruled that culling must begin in earnest but the latter are digging their heels in, with threats of further legal action causing another argument at a meeting scheduled to outline the way forward.

Marloth Park dispute dating back to 2017

The National Council of the Society for the Protection and Care for Animals (NSPCA) were awarded an interdict against several respondents in late November, including Nkomazi Local Municipality (NLM).

As custodians of the animals, the municipality has been ordered to begin culling in the residential estate that is also part of the nature reserve.

The NSPCA interdict, and further threat of legal action by the Marloth Park Ratepayers Association (MPRA), are the latest punches thrown in the lengthy scuffle.

Dating back to at least 2017, MPRA has had differences with NLM over the treatment of animals, municipal procedures and municipal employees’ conduct, among others.

Municipal work reportedly inadequate

The culling of the animals — which include warthog, buffalo, kudu, impala and other buck — has been deemed necessary because the populations are too big for the available vegetation.

Professor Brian Reilly, who holds a PhD in nature conservation, compiled an ecological management report on behalf of MPRA in 2020.

Reilly observed that management by the municipality had been “desultory and largely ineffective”.

He cited no control over invasive alien vegetation, a game-counting procedure that was “untested for precision and accuracy” and a disregard for safety when using high-powered rifles for culling at night.

“Consideration of all the above makes it impossible to conclude that Greater Marloth Park’s ecological management is indeed best practice and strong intervention is indicated sooner rather than later,” the professor concluded.

MPRA not against culling

MPRA told The Citizen that they were not against culling but were against rangers firing on animals in the open spaces between their homes.

In obtaining an interdict against culling at Marloth Park, MPRA submitted at least seven affidavits from residents who felt endangered when animals were shot in close proximity.

The statements all detail how animals were shot metres from homes, without warning to those sitting in their lounges or outside on their patios enjoying a braai.

One even witnessed a kudu being shot metres from their patio, but MPRA’s chairperson says the interdict obtained in 2016 is not to blame for the overpopulation and destruction of vegetation.

“The reason for the lack of game removal is not due to the fact that MPRA has an interdict to stop culling between our houses, but due to the fact that the municipality was reluctant to catch the animals in bomas,” MPRA chairperson Cindy Benson told The Citizen.

Failed boma plan

The associations have not always been at odds, with an email between the parties from 2019 declaring an intention to work together.

A proposal was compiled that suggested the building of concrete feeding areas that could double as traps to lure the grazing animals where they could be caught and taken to be shot elsewhere.

The bomas were built, but MPPOA chairperson Evan Powell told The Citizen that the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) later declared them illegal.

Powell added that the cost and lack of logistical resources relating to catching and transporting the animals was too prohibitive.

The current solution is the refurbishment of the municipal abattoir, but Benson accuses NLM of delaying that project while also improperly moving carcasses between demarcated conservation zones.

NLM spokesperson Cyril Repinga denied this, stating that all culling was done in consultation with the NSPCA, MTPA and wildlife experts, adding that the abattoir was almost ready.

⁠“Construction of the abattoir has been completed and the municipality is waiting for the delivery of equipment thereof,” Repinga confirmed to The Citizen.

Behaviour of NLM officials

Benson had previously taken exception to the stance of the municipal officials and their rangers, accusing them of being unqualified and abusive.

She claims rangers have rifles that are either regularly non-functioning or often jam. Benson adds that she had observed rangers with poor gun safety awareness and who only carry competency certificates.

The MPRA chairperson also took aim at NLM’s conservation manager Velly Makwakwa, claiming he once struck an employee in front of witnesses during a meeting and pinched her arm aggressively in the aftermath of the same incident.

Repinga said he did not object to Benson exercising her right to complain, but denied the incident despite Benson having photographs of her arm.

“No evidence whatsoever against Mr Makwakwa has been presented to the municipality and if there are any cases of assault, any complaint can be brought to the attention of police,” Repinga said.

Wildlife plan now in place

Repinga confirmed that NLM now has a wildlife management plan in place that will allow them to adhere to the high court’s judgment.

However, Benson is sceptical, citing an incident this week where a warthog was allegedly improperly shot due to a ranger not knowing “where the heart or brain sits to put different species down with one shot”.

Benson insists that MPRA will fight for their safety as property owners to be respected, but says the whole situation could have been avoided if the municipality had acted earlier and with purpose.

