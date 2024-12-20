Pretoria street’s Christmas wonderland draws thousands

The Christmas lights on Lawley Street, a beloved Pretoria tradition, bring joy to thousands, offering a free, festive experience for all.

Hundreds of residents flock to Lawley Street in Waterkloof where homeowners transform the section into a festive wonderland every December.

Scores of people descend on the Pretoria suburb’s street to get take photos and videos with friends and family in front of the decorated homes.

First-time visitor Anton Rossouw from Pretoria East said he had been meaning to go to Lawley Street to see the Christmas lights for five years and he wasn’t disappointed.

“It is worth the drive and walk. It looks better in person than on the social media posts,” he said.

Centurion resident Petro Vermaak visited Lawley Street twice last weekend. “The lights were so beautiful. It really is amazing,” she said.

Ward councillor Linda Erasmus said that after nearly three decades, it was hard to find a Pretorian who hasn’t heard of the Lawley Christmas Lights.

“The tradition began in 1995 when residents of Lawley Street, between Long and Sidney Streets, decided to bring some festive cheer to their street.

“What started as a small neighbourhood initiative has grown into one of Pretoria’s most cherished holiday events,” she said.

“Christmas carol events and other spontaneous activities took place on Lawley Street.

“The tradition owes its origins to Isobel Belle Hurly, a Lawley Street resident who was inspired during a visit to her daughter in the US.

Struck by homes adorned with holiday lights, she brought the idea back to Pretoria.”

Erasmus said with no formal committee, each household took it upon themselves to decorate their properties, turning Lawley Street into a beacon of Christmas spirit.

“Paul Harding, one of the founding residents, recalls hosting the first meeting to plan the lights. In those early days, only a few houses participated but by 1999, the tradition had gained momentum with over 75% of the street joining in.

“This year about 90% of the properties are participating with larger numbers of visitors flocking to the street and over 1 000 cars per hour at peak times.

“Initially, only white lights were used but as the years went on, colourful displays were added, resulting in the dazzling spectacle we see today,” she said.

Erasmus said the event has remained free of charge, staying true to its open-to-all ethos.

Erasmus said embassies contribute to the festivities, with treats from the Swiss and Singapore embassies delighting visitors.

“In addition to the lights, impromptu events like cycling, walks, classic cars, Vespas and Volkswagen Beetles adorned with Christmas lights, Porsches and other sports car runs add an extra layer of excitement,” she said.

The lights are switched on nightly from 1 December to 31 December, between 6pm and 11pm.