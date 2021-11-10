Ramaphosa appoints new NYDA board

Narissa Subramoney

President Cyril Ramaposa has appointed a new National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board.

The National Assembly recommended 17 candidates and seven made the final cut.

Board members must reflect the demographics and geographical spread of South Africa and are appointed for a term of three years.

The members of the new NYDA board are:

Luwaca will serve as the first woman NYDA chairperson, in line with Ramaphosa’s commitment to advance women leadership at all levels, and Mohale is the new deputy chairperson.

“The new board of the National Youth Development Agency carries a great responsibility in the country’s drive to empower young people through skills development, employment, work experience and other opportunities,” said Ramaphosa.

President @CyrilRamaphosa has appointed the new board of the National Youth Development Agency (@NYDARSA) in terms of Section 9 of the National Youth Development Agency Act 54 of 2008. https://t.co/qzYP4uM4LQ— Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) November 10, 2021 Ramaphosa appoints a new NYDA board.

“I see the NYDA as a vital partner in the implementation of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Intervention and ensuring that young people are prioritised as part of the Presidential Employment Stimulus,” he added.

Ramaphosa described the new board as a diverse group of individuals with varying skill sets and experience in youth development.

“I have every confidence that they will ensure sound governance of the agency and will dedicate themselves to the critical task of building a better future for the youth of South Africa.”

Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, the executive authority for the NYDA, said she was looking forward to working with the new board.

“I am certain that this board understands they need to hit the ground running. The NYDA is a critical part of the South African youth development machinery in dealing with the issues facing the youth of our country,” said Nkoana-Mashabane.

“We look forward to tapping into their individual and collective skills, passions and intellect to contribute to making our country better.”

