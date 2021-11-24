eThekwini metro set to elect new mayor after chaos at first council meeting

Citizen Reporter

The eThekwini Municipality’s council is expected to reconvene its inaugural meeting on Wednesday afternoon to elect a new mayor, deputy and executive committee.

On Monday, the first setting of council descended into chaos due to a power failure at the meeting venue inside Moses Mabhida Stadium. There were also disruptions after a group ANC supporters stormed into the venue and toppled chairs and tables.

ANC in KZN trying to stop he election of eThekwini mayor. They are disrupting the proceedings.



IFP or DA candidate will ne elected Mayor of eThekwini. pic.twitter.com/lMqkWYjxa8— Champion (@Tapetape_M) November 22, 2021

The ANC was said to be “panicking” because it looked set to lose out on electing Mxolisi Kaunda for a second term as mayor.

ALSO READ: Chaos as ANC supporters disrupt eThekwini council sitting

This was after the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said it would not vote with the governing party and was likely to back the Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Nicole Graham for the mayoral position.

eThekwini remains the only hung metro in the country that has not elected a new mayor after Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Tshwane in Gauteng elected DA mayors with the help of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA.

ANC councillor Thabani Nyawose was elected the speaker of the eThekwini council and will preside over Wednesday’s meeting scheduled for 2pm.

Several opposition parties had raised concerns over the security measures during Monday’s inaugural meeting.

The eThekwini municipality said it was investigating how the security controls were breached, adding that it would beef up security for Wednesday’s meeting at the Durban International Convention Centre.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe