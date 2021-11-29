Alex Japho Matlala

An award-winning former Limpopo mayor – who scored several municipal performance awards – could not make the cut on the list of ANC chief whips, speakers and mayors deployed in local and district municipalities.

Peter Matlou scored prestigious audit opinions from the auditor-general (AG) for his municipality in three consecutive years.

A former mayor of Greater Letaba local municipality, shining ex-mayor booted to the side Matlou is now a disillusioned man.

He poured his heart out to The Citizen during an exclusive interview.

The former mayor is now a mere councillor in the Mopani district municipality.

“I have done everything by the book. I have scored unqualified audit opinions from the office of the auditor-general in three consecutive years,” said the disillusioned former mayor.

“Each year since I came into that municipality, I was among a few municipal mayors winning one award after another. This includes three unqualified audit awards and 100% MIG spending.

“But today, I am a nobody. I have been sidelined by those called my comrades,” the Bolobedu-born leader told The Citizen.

A top party official who wants to remain anonymous, symphasised with Matlou: “Matlou is a workaholic and a visionary. Look at Greater Letaba now. Most, if not all, streets are paved, access bridges are there, mass lights are in every street and the area has community access to tap water.”