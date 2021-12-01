Jessie Duarte placed on medical leave, ANC confirms

Citizen Reporter

The African National Congress (ANC) confirmed Deputy Secretary-General, Jessie Duarte has been placed on medical leave after being admitted to hospital on Sunday.

Duarte’s medical leave

Gastrointestinal complications

Duarte is being treated by “an excellent medical team headed by Professor Jose Ramos of the University of the Witwatersrand”, the ANC said on Tuesday.

The party wished Duarte – who had been battling gastrointestinal complications requiring various investigations, an interventional procedure and other treatments – a speedy recovery.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the initial procedure was successful, however, further additional results should be received soon.

Discharged from duties

Due to Duarte’s health, she had been placed on “medical leave for the next few weeks”, Mabe said. He said the work of the Office of the Secretary General “will continue unabated”.

[Duarte] will discharge her duties and responsibilities in accordance with advice from her medical team.

While on medical leave, Duarte will be “assisted in the execution of her duties and functions by full-time National Officials and NEC members based at ANC headquarters”.

He said further announcement will be made in due course.

Ramaphosa visits Duarte in hospital

Shortly before departing on his West African trip to Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Duarte in hospital.

He said the 68-year-old Deputy Secretary-General was in good spirits, and is “being treated by an excellent medical team”.

Ramaphosa will be attending the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to strengthen the existing trade relationships with African countries.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla